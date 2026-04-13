SharkNinja enters India, eyes local production under Make in India

US-based consumer appliances major SharkNinja, which is popular for its portable blenders and vacuum cleaners, has entered the Indian market.

“India is one of our longest-standing cavities. We can see how the Indian consumer has evolved both in terms of their consumption habits and their awareness of brands… Given how our retail and e-commerce ecosystems are evolving, we felt this is the right time to enter India and serve the consumer with our global innovations,” Mrunmay Mehta, managing director and country head - India, SharkNinja, told Business Standard.

He added that the company is entering India with a vision for a long-term presence and plans to scale up its market presence.

While it is not bringing its whole host of offerings to India at this moment, it is entering the market with 12 stock-keeping units (SKUs), which include portable blenders and air fryers under the Ninja brand, and a fan and vacuum range under the Shark brand. Its starting price point is Rs 5,649 for its portable blender.

While talking about its sales mix, Mehta said that India is an exciting market where e-commerce and traditional commerce are growing.

He said the company’s products are available on two platforms: its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform and Amazon. The company is also in talks to make them available across multiple physical retail chains.

“We are in deep discussions with top leaders with key retail chains in India. Apart from that, we intend to have our own retail experience,” Mehta said.

He also said that the revenue mix will differ from product to product, with some witnessing online revenue as high as 50–60 per cent, while others could see offline revenues going as high as 70–80 per cent. However, he did not specify which products could see higher traction on which sales channel.

SharkNinja has started exploring Make in India with its partners. “We are exploring making in India, and within a fairly aggressive period of time. Our long-term commitment is that we need to make in India for India and then eventually for the world,” Mehta said.