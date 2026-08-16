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Home / Companies / News / Shera Energy eyes 25-30% revenue growth in FY27, bets on capacity expansion

Shera Energy eyes 25-30% revenue growth in FY27, bets on capacity expansion

The NSE-listed company, which is also into recycling, began operations in 2003 with aluminium winding wires and had annual revenues of around ₹20 crore during its early years

Shera Energy

In FY26 Shera Energy reported annual turnover of ₹1,640 crore | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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Jaipur-based Shera Energy is targeting 25-30 per cent revenue growth in the current financial year, supported by capacity expansion and foray into new value-added products to cater to the power and renewable energy sectors, according to a top company official.

The NSE-listed company, which is also into recycling, began operations in 2003 with aluminium winding wires and had annual revenues of around ₹20 crore during its early years, its Chairman and Managing Director Naseem Sheikh said in an interaction with PTI.

In FY26 Shera Energy reported annual turnover of ₹1,640 crore.

The company manufactures winding wires and other electrical products using copper, aluminium and brass, catering primarily to transformers, motors and other electrical equipment.

 

"This year, we intend to grow another 25-30 per cent on our revenues and bottom line," Sheikh said.

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To achieve its goal, Shera Energy is expanding its product portfolio into higher value-added segments, including solar ribbon and Continuously Transposed Conductors (CTC), as it seeks to benefit from India's growing investments in renewable energy and power infrastructure.

The company has already undertaken capital expenditure for solar ribbon manufacturing near Jaipur and has commenced product trials. Solar ribbons are conducting materials used to interconnect photovoltaic cells within solar modules.

"Solar panel manufacturers were forced to import solar ribbon wires and flat wires from China. Very soon, you will see India becoming self-sufficient in producing solar ribbons," Sheikh said.

Shera Energy has sent samples to prospective customers and received product approvals, while commercial production is expected to begin following completion of regulatory certification, he added.

The company is also developing CTC conductors used in extra-high-voltage transformers, another segment where India continues to depend significantly on imports.

"We are aligning ourselves with the government's idea of Make in India creating more value in India, reducing imports and exploring greater export potential," Sheikh said.

Shera Energy currently has an annual production capacity of around 36,000 tonnes and plans to continue scaling its operations as demand from power, renewable energy and electrical equipment manufacturers expands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Energy firms energy consumption renewable energy energy sector energy industry

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First Published: Aug 16 2026 | 11:47 AM IST