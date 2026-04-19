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Home / Companies / News / Shriram Finance cuts FD rates across tenures, new rates effective May 6

Shriram Finance cuts FD rates across tenures, new rates effective May 6

Shriram Finance has cut fixed deposit rates across multiple tenures, with revised rates effective May 6, impacting returns for retail investors and fixed investment plans

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

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Shriram Finance on Sunday announced a reduction in fixed deposit (FD) rates across various maturity tenures, with the revised rates coming into effect from May 6, 2026.
 
For deposits of up to ₹10 crore, the interest rate on the 12-month tenor has been reduced to 6.75 per cent from 7 per cent. The interest rates in 15 months (digital only) category have been reduced to 7.05 per cent from 7.25 per cent, while rates for 18-23 months now stand at 7 per cent, down from 7.15 per cent.
 
Rates for the 24-35 months tenor have been revised to 7.05 per cent from 7.25 per cent. The interest rates on 36-60 months have been slashed to 7.25 per cent from 7.60 per cent.
 
 
Senior Citizens (aged 60 years or above at the time of deposit/renewal) are eligible for an additional interest of 0.50 per cent per annum while women depositors will get an extra  0.05 per cent per annum. Renewals of matured deposits will attract an additional 0.15 per cent per annum.
 
Deposits can be made in multiples of ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹5,000.
 
The company has also lowered rates on its fixed investment plan (FIP). Rates for the 12-23 months tenor has been revised to 6.75 per cent from 7 per cent while the 24-35 months tenor now offers 7.05 per cent from 7.25 per cent. Rates for the 36-48 month tenor have been reduced to 7.25 per cent from 7.60 per cent.
 

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Topics : FD rates Fixed deposits NBFCs senior citizens

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First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 4:34 PM IST

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