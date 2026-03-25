Wednesday, March 25, 2026 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MUFG's $4.4 billion investment in Shriram Finance wins CCI approval

MUFG's $4.4 billion investment in Shriram Finance wins CCI approval

Japanese lender to acquire 20% stake in NBFC via preferential allotment, marking one of the largest FDI deals in India's financial services sector

Shriram Finance

The investment is being made in line with the terms outlined in the Investment Agreement dated December 19, 2025.

BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Finance on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed $4.4 billion investment by Japan’s MUFG Bank, which will acquire a 20 per cent stake in the company.
 
The transaction is among the largest foreign direct investments in India’s financial services sector and involves the preferential allotment of 471 million equity shares to MUFG Bank through a private placement.
 
“We have been informed by the Investor that the Proposed Transaction has been approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 25, 2026,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.
 
 
The investment is being made in line with the terms outlined in the Investment Agreement dated December 19, 2025.
 

More From This Section

Meta

Meta is laying off hundreds of employees across multiple teams: Report

Daimler Truck innovation & development center

Daimler Truck Innovation Centre appoints Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as CEO

Wine

Sula Vineyards acquires Chandon's wine facility, estate in Nashik

VInfast

VinFast mulls retail expansion in India; plans 75 outlets by end-2026

Dream11

Dream Sports sharpens focus on 11 portfolio companies after RMG ban

Topics : Shriram Group CCI Investment Company News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesMP Board Class 8th and 5th ResultFM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok SabhaPersonal Finance