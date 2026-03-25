MUFG's $4.4 billion investment in Shriram Finance wins CCI approval

Shriram Finance on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed $4.4 billion investment by Japan’s MUFG Bank, which will acquire a 20 per cent stake in the company.

The transaction is among the largest foreign direct investments in India’s financial services sector and involves the preferential allotment of 471 million equity shares to MUFG Bank through a private placement.

“We have been informed by the Investor that the Proposed Transaction has been approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on March 25, 2026,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The investment is being made in line with the terms outlined in the Investment Agreement dated December 19, 2025.