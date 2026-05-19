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Shyam Metalics eyes fresh investments in West Bengal amid expansion plans

Shyam Metalics plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in West Bengal, including expansion at Kharagpur and Jamuria, subject to the new industrial policy

Shyam Metallics

At Jamuria, the company plans to invest about ₹6,000 crore to set up multiple facilities, including a hot-rolled coil (HRC) unit | Image: Company website

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) is evaluating fresh investment opportunities in West Bengal, with a final decision likely once a new industrial policy is in place.
 
The company plans to invest around ₹20,000 crore in the state, of which about ₹10,000 crore has been earmarked for its existing facilities at Kharagpur and Jamuria.
 
At Kharagpur, where the company acquired the Ramsarup plant through the NCLT process, SMEL plans to set up a wagon manufacturing facility along with a speciality steel plant. The company expects to invest close to ₹4,000 crore at the site over the next two to three years.
 
 
At Jamuria, the company plans to invest about ₹6,000 crore to set up multiple facilities, including a hot-rolled coil (HRC) unit.
 
Brij Bhushan Agarwal, chairman and managing director, SMEL, said the company aims to complete the ₹10,000 crore investment across its Kharagpur and Jamuria facilities by 2029. “We are evaluating another ₹10,000 crore investment in West Bengal.”

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“We are just waiting for the new industrial policy. I am very optimistic that there will be a lot of support from the central as well as state government for new industry,” he added.
 
On incentives, Agarwal said the environment has changed across the country. “There is competition between states. We are not expecting anything special, but it should be in line with what the other states are offering.”
 
SMEL has manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Agarwal said the company is also evaluating investment options in Maharashtra.
 

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Topics : Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd. West Bengal Industrial policy

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 8:45 PM IST

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