Shyam Metalics to invest ₹700 cr in downstream aluminium plant in Odisha

The project, being developed through its step-down subsidiary Smel Steel Structural Pvt Ltd, is in an advanced stage and is expected to be commissioned by June 2026, the company said.

The facility will have an installed capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) of aluminium flat rolled products and 18,000 TPA of aluminium foils, marking the company’s entry into high-margin aluminium downstream products, according to a company statement.

The move is expected to improve operating margins by 40–50 per cent, driven by a better product mix and efficiencies. The company also expects its topline to grow two to 2.5 times over the medium term, supported by higher realisations and expanded market reach.

The Sambalpur plant is aimed at catering to rising demand from sectors requiring precision-engineered aluminium products, while helping reduce import dependence. It will also strengthen the company’s integrated manufacturing ecosystem and open up new revenue streams.

The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment in the region, the company told Business Standard, adding that the location offers logistical advantages for both domestic and export markets.