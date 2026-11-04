Sidbi raises ₹5,607 crore via five-year bonds at 8.17% coupon rate

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on Wednesday raised ₹5,607 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 8.17 per cent, against its proposed fundraise of ₹6,000 crore. The issue attracted bids worth over ₹13,300 crore. However, SIDBI accepted only ₹5,607 crore, as the remaining bids were at yields higher than what the lender was willing to offer.

The fundraise comes amid a rally in the government bond market. The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond declined to 7.18 per cent on Wednesday from 7.48 per cent on October 26, following a correction in crude oil prices. The decline in yields has revived activity in the domestic debt capital market, with issuers looking to capitalise on the favourable borrowing environment.

Earlier this week, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) raised ₹6,000 crore through five-year bonds at a coupon rate of 8.27 per cent, mobilising the entire amount it had planned to raise.

The aggregate proposed debt issuance by companies and financial institutions this week exceeds ₹17,000 crore. Among the issuers tapping the market are public sector institutions such as Nabard, REC and SIDBI, as well as private sector entities including Bajaj Housing Finance, Lloyds Metals & Energy, Hinduja Leyland Finance, JSW Paints and Tata Capital Housing Finance.