Sigma Advanced Systems begins aerospace production at Sri City facility

Sigma Advanced Systems on Thursday announced that its dedicated aerospace manufacturing facility at Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, has moved from build-out into active production, completing the transition from ground-breaking to production in a record eight months.

The first batch of precision-machined aerospace components from the facility has been manufactured and shipped to Sigma UK, where it is undergoing final verification ahead of formal delivery to the customer.

The Sri City operation has also completed the initial stages of the source-change approval process with Rolls-Royce Aerospace.

The dedicated aerospace manufacturing facility is being developed at Sri City across a larger 500,000-square-foot campus. In just eight months, approximately 75,000 square feet has been brought into operation, providing 100,000 machining hours of annual production capacity.

The first facility is budgeted to reach production capacity of nearly 300,000 annual machining hours.

The development marks an important milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to attract high-value manufacturing investments and establish a globally competitive aerospace ecosystem in the state.

The facility is being developed to replicate Sigma UK’s established aerospace manufacturing capability in India, progressively establishing manufacturing capabilities in the country alongside Sigma UK’s operations.

The remaining campus is expected to become operational over the next 12 months, adding further manufacturing capacity and aerospace-critical processes.

Once these capabilities are fully operational, approximately 70 per cent of the manufacturing process is expected to be undertaken in India.

The facility will also have the capabilities and scale to support future acquisitions.

Sunil Kalidindi, chief executive officer and executive director of Sigma Advanced Systems, said: “Sri City is an important milestone in Sigma's evolution as a global aerospace manufacturing partner. In just eight months, we have taken a greenfield facility from ground-breaking to production and begun manufacturing aerospace components in India to the standards required by global aerospace programmes.”

“Our objective is not simply to add machining capacity in India, but to replicate the manufacturing capabilities we have in the UK and progressively bring a larger part of the aerospace manufacturing value chain into India. With our first batch of components now manufactured, 100,000 machining hours of annual capacity already operational with the ability to scale to nearly 300,000 machining hours, the facility designed to scale to 500,000 sq ft, Sri City facility will become an important part of Sigma's global manufacturing platform and expected to drive double digit EBITA expansion,” he added.

Sri City was selected for its ability to support rapid capability development and long-term manufacturing scale, along with access to major international logistics gateways.

Its connectivity to four major ports provides logistical support for the facility’s export-oriented operations.

Sigma will also develop specialised aerospace manufacturing skills through on-campus training and capability development.

The company said this would create opportunities to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s skilled talent pool in advanced manufacturing.

The commencement of production further reinforces Andhra Pradesh’s growing appeal for high-technology, export-oriented and aerospace manufacturing investments.

The development is expected to strengthen the state’s integration with global aerospace supply chains while supporting the emergence of a specialised manufacturing and skills ecosystem around Sri City.