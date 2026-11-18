Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Signature Global has entered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) after emerging as the successful bidder for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad district, Maharashtra, according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

The land was acquired through an online auction for a bid value of ₹194.19 crore, translating to approximately ₹40.9 lakh per acre.

The land parcels are spread across Karjat, Khalapur, Sudhagad and adjoining areas of Raigad, close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The acquisition marks the company's expansion beyond its core market of Gurugram and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

Earlier in August, Business Standard had reported that the developer was exploring opportunities outside the NCR, with plans to pursue low-rise and large-format residential developments spread across 100–150 acres.

The company had then said it was evaluating opportunities in multiple markets, with a focus on the mid-income housing segment.

Signature Global secured the land through a consortium led by its wholly owned subsidiary, Maa Vaishno Net-Tech Limited.

As part of the arrangement, Signature Global will dilute its equity stake in the subsidiary by 35 per cent in favour of other consortium members, subject to necessary approvals, while retaining a 65 per cent majority stake.

The company is evaluating the development potential of the land parcels and has not yet finalised the nature of the projects it plans to undertake.

"We see real potential in MMR, and we will take a measured approach as we evaluate the way forward," Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said.

During the first half of FY27, Signature Global entered Gurugram West through a 194.22-acre ultra-luxury farmhouse villa project in Farrukhnagar.