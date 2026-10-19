Signature Global enters senior living with Manasum, eyes ₹575 cr sales

In its bid to enter the senior living market, realty major Signature Global has signed a pact with Bengaluru-based Manasum Senior Living to develop 164 units with a total sales potential of ₹575 crore.

People in the know told Business Standard that the units will be developed as part of Signature Global’s Sarvam DXP residential project in Gurugram’s Sector 37D. It is, however, yet to be decided whether a separate tower will be set aside for senior living or whether the units will be distributed across all 11 towers of Sarvam DXP.

“The residences will be available in two configurations of 1,815 square feet and 1,840 square feet, with an expected price of around ₹3.7 crore per unit,” Manasum said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, the project will be developed under a partnership model. Signature Global will be responsible for land, development and construction, including project financing, approvals and liaison.

On the other hand, Manasum will undertake the marketing and sales of the residences and manage the senior living operations and services after handover.

“The companies are targeting sales closure within 12-18 months, while handover is expected in around 48 months,” Manasum added.

Signature Global’s move towards senior living comes at a time when several mainstream developers are looking to enter the segment in Tier 1 cities.

Earlier this month, DLF announced a complete sell-out of 172 units in its senior living project, Aureva, for ₹1,985 crore.

Once largely associated with retirement communities located away from major urban centres, the segment is now gaining a larger presence in established markets such as Delhi-NCR, Pune and Mumbai, with Gurugram and Noida emerging as key pockets within NCR.

The shift is being driven by affluent seniors with rising incomes, longer life expectancy and a desire to remain close to healthcare, social and lifestyle ecosystems.

Signature Global executives told Business Standard that the company is open to exploring opportunities that add value for its homebuyers, classifying senior living as a promising segment.

“There is no particular plan beyond this project at present, but we will continue to evaluate the right opportunities as they arise,” Devender Aggarwal, joint managing director at Signature Global, said.

The deal also marks Manasum’s entry into North India, with the senior living provider having a dominant presence in southern markets.

“Our partnership with Signature Global allows us to bring our senior living operating model to the Delhi-NCR market while leveraging the developer’s capabilities in project execution,” said Anantharam V. Varayur, co-founder of Manasum Senior Living.