Signature Global eyes low-rise, large-format projects beyond NCR market

Gurugram-based realty major Signature Global may target the acquisition of land parcels outside Delhi-NCR, with the firm eyeing large-format residential projects in new markets. This is the first time the BSE-listed developer has looked at venturing beyond its core market since its inception.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rajat Kathuria said the firm would look at low-rise and large-format developments spread across 100-150 acres. Keeping its new launch target of Rs 15,000 crore for FY27, after registering launches worth Rs 4,400 crore in Q1FY27, the company said more launches were planned during the third and fourth quarters, around Diwali, even as it reported a loss of Rs 16.5 crore in Q1FY27 on the back of delayed launches and subdued demand.

“We want to take this particular product segment across various markets outside of Delhi NCR. Low-rise and large-format developments spread across 100 to 150-odd acres is where we are focusing,” Kathuria said in the earnings call.

These developments could resemble Signature’s under-development integrated township projects, such as Daxin Vistas in Sohna and City of Colours alongside the Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Gurugram.

He added that the idea was to gain relevance in any of the markets the firm entered. “Low rise is a good model because you can enter, execute and show your delivery capability sooner in a new market,” he said.

While the firm did not specify the geographies being discussed, Kathuria said it was considering a few opportunities. He added that the company would focus on mid-income developments in these new markets.

The developer stated that it was on track to achieve its new launch target of Rs 15,000 crore in FY27, having registered launches worth Rs 4,400 crore in Q1FY27. “There are more launches planned during the third and fourth quarters, more around Diwali,” company officials said.

Kathuria added that Signature had been consistently launching projects across categories for the past eight to nine quarters due to supply constraints in Gurugram.

“Gurgaon market saw very little supply creation between 2014 and 2022 at an industry level, creating a vacuum. The demand for new homes is significantly high, and that is why we feel the supply constraint can be met only by consistent supply,” he added.

Looking ahead, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, chairman of Signature Global, said the firm remained optimistic about the long-term outlook for the housing sector in Gurugram and the wider NCR region.

The firm stated that it had recorded sales worth Rs 1,970 crore, around 20 per cent of its Rs 10,000 crore guidance for FY27. However, Signature Global also reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16.52 crore in the June quarter.

While company officials did not give reasons, Kathuria said the firm was still very confident of recognising revenue of more than Rs 5,000 crore and reporting a very good profit after tax (PAT) from historical projects that were nearing completion.

“We are achieving completion on a lot of our projects during this current year. We anticipate completing projects in excess of Rs 5,000 crores. Hence, in line with that, collections are expected to pick up during the rest of the year,” he said.