Signature Global net debt doubles to ₹390 cr in Q1, pre-sales down 25%

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd's net debt has almost doubled to ₹390 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal compared with March-end as the company looks to expand business.

Its net debt stood at ₹200 crore as on March 31, 2026.

"As of June 30, 2026, the company maintained cash and bank balances (including fixed deposits) of ₹25.22 billion, reinforcing its strong balance sheet and providing sufficient financial flexibility to support future growth and operational requirements," Signature Global said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent decline in its sales bookings to ₹1,970 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal amid lower volumes.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹2,640 crore in the year-ago period.

For the current fiscal year, Gurugram-based Signature Global has given a pre-sales guidance of ₹10,000 crore.

The company sold properties worth ₹8,250 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal and became the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings.

As per the latest operational update, Signature Global sold 226 units in the April-June quarter of 2026-27, a sharp drop from 778 units in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Signature Global sold 0.72 million sq ft area during April-June compared to 1.62 million sq ft in the year-ago period.

The average sales realisation, however, grew to ₹17,093 per sq ft in the first quarter of this fiscal as the company is focusing more on branded luxury homes. In the entire FY26, the figure was at ₹15,250 per sq ft.

Signature Global collected ₹670 crore from customers during the June quarter, a 28 per cent fall from the year-ago period.

Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "Strong pre-sales and robust collections during the June quarter reflect the continued trust in our brand, the strength of our execution, and sustained demand for our developments".

The successful launch of the first phase of 'Tonino Lamborghini Residences' on Southern Peripheral Road, which has received an overwhelming response from discerning homebuyers, clearly reflects a strong appetite for branded homes, he said.

"Moving forward, we remain committed to creating lasting value for our customers and other stakeholders," Aggarwal said.

In April, Signature Global tied up with Italian lifestyle brand Tonino Lamborghini to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram with an investment of nearly ₹2,900 crore. It will develop 812 homes in the 12.4 acre project.

Signature Global, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has so far delivered 17.9 million sq ft of real estate. It has many projects under construction across different micro-markets of Gurugram.

Earlier this year, Signature Global entered into commercial real estate and has tied up with Bengaluru-based RMZ group to develop a project in Gurugram.