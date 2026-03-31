Signature Global, RMZ complete ₹1,293 cr deal to fund Gurugram project

Realty major Signature Global on Monday said it has completed its partnership with Bengaluru-based RMZ Group, securing a ₹1,293 crore investment for a 50 per cent stake in its subsidiary Gurugram Connectivity Limited (GCL).

The transaction was completed on Monday, after the companies signed a Securities Subscription and Purchase Agreement (SSPA) last month.

“Pursuant to this, RMZ has acquired a 50 per cent equity stake in GCL through a combination of share purchase and share subscription, for an aggregate consideration of ₹1,293 crore,” Signature Global said.

Following the completion of the transaction, Signature Global and RMZ have formed a 50:50 joint venture to develop a large-scale mixed-use commercial project on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

The development is expected to have a total capital value of ₹14,000 crore to ₹16,000 crore, with a floor space index of 3.94 million square feet (msf).

“The development will comprise office spaces, hotels, and retail components,” the realtor said in its filing.

It added that the joint venture will leverage the complementary strengths of both partners, with Signature Global offering execution and construction capabilities and a deep understanding of the Delhi-NCR market.

“RMZ, on the other hand, will provide its expertise in designing, leasing, and managing large commercial and mixed-use developments,” the developer said.

Commenting on the location, Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman at Signature Global, said that SPR has consistently evolved into a premier hub for both residential and commercial growth, backed by robust infrastructure and seamless connectivity.

“This partnership with RMZ unites our complementary strengths and deep domain expertise, allowing us to deliver a high-quality, future-ready development,” he added.