Significant share of R Systems revenue now driven by AI: CEO Nitesh Bansal

In an exclusive interaction, Bansal said revenue from traditional engineering services, the mainstay of several Indian IT firms, would eventually decline as more products and services shift to AI-native models.

“What does being AI-first mean? It is about reimagining business from an AI perspective. Today, for most companies, almost 70 to 80 per cent of their cost is people who are writing the software. If you are simply replacing programmers with AI, but still releasing the same number of features with the same kind of release velocity, then you are not getting the benefit,” Bansal said.

A chartered accountant by training, Bansal, who spent more than two decades in various roles at Infosys before moving into the corner office at R Systems International, also believes that in the services vertical, AI should be considered beneficial only if it improves the accuracy of the job being done by the professional while also cutting down on the time taken by them.

“For example, in the US, electricians need to be certified for the kind of electrical work that they do. So you just cannot call up anybody asking for something to be fixed. It has to be based on the power rating and the electrician's certification. For them, AI will become meaningful if they can do eight service calls a day, instead of four,” Bansal said.

The company, founded in 1993 by Satinder Singh Rekhi, was acquired by Blackstone around November 2022. The acquisition was completed in April 2023.

One of the primary reasons why a private equity firm like Blackstone was attracted to buy a company like R Systems International was its “customer retention over time despite being in a business which is highly project-oriented,” Bansal said.

“It is not a long-term support services-oriented business, but your customers have stayed for a long time. That means you really delivered on their expectations, which proves your delivery quality; that you have talent that has been retained and has stayed with you, which means you're at least running things well. Being publicly listed also provides a certain amount of assurance that things are being managed well; it's a well-run, well-operated company,” he said.