Significant share of R Systems revenue now driven by AI: CEO Nitesh Bansal
R Systems MD and CEO Nitesh Bansal says AI-native products and services account for a significant share of revenue, while traditional engineering services face a gradual decline
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
A significant percentage of new and existing revenue streams for R Systems now comprises services and products driven by artificial intelligence (AI) or natively built using AI, instead of traditional coding work, which includes programming, debugging and testing, among others, Nitesh Bansal, managing director and chief executive officer of US-headquartered digital product engineering and technology services company R Systems, told Business Standard.