Siguler Guff invests $40 mn in restaurant franchise operator Trimex Foods
This strategic partnership represents Trimex's first institutional capital raise and seeks to help accelerate the company's pan-India expansion of its existing brand portfolio
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US-headquartered private equity firm Siguler Guff has invested $40 million (approximately Rs 380 crore) in Trimex Foods, an Indian restaurant franchise operator for global brands like Chilli's Grill & Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon, a joint statement said on Wednesday.
This strategic partnership represents Trimex's first institutional capital raise and seeks to help accelerate the company's pan-India expansion of its existing brand portfolio, as well as onboard new global brands.
Founded in 2010, Trimex operates over 50 restaurants and bakery-cafes across 13 cities in India.
"India's food services sector is undergoing a structural shift as consumers increasingly gravitate toward globally recognised dining experiences," said Shaun Khubchandani, Partner and Co-Portfolio Manager, Siguler Guff.
A spokesperson for Trimex Foods said, "Siguler Guff's global expertise and their track record of partnering with consumer businesses in emerging markets make them a great partner for our next phase of growth".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:02 PM IST