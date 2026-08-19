Siguler Guff raises $500 mn fund to invest in India's mid-market firms

Siguler Guff & Company, LP, a multi-strategy private markets investment firm, on Wednesday announced the successful final close of its Global Emerging Markets Growth Opportunities (GEMGO) Fund, securing $500 million in capital commitments to continue backing India’s durable growth themes.

The fund, along with related co-investment vehicles and separately managed accounts, has raised more than $238 million deployed in India through its predecessor global emerging markets vintage. The fund is supported by new and existing investors globally, spanning pension plans, family offices, financial institutions, foundations and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

The fund will seek to continue investing in high-growth, founder- and family-owned businesses with average investment sizes of approximately $50 million, focusing on companies that can benefit from India’s domestic consumption growth and those serving local demand across consumer, health care, financial services and technology.

Drew Guff, chief investment officer of Siguler Guff and co-portfolio manager of GEMGO II, commented, “India is a highly compelling long-term global investment opportunity, supported by powerful demographic trends, rising consumption, and a dynamic business environment. We believe the mid-market, where we have long specialised, offers an opportunity to partner with exceptional businesses.”

He further added that the successful close of GEMGO II reflects investors' confidence in the firm's strategy, team, and longstanding commitment to the market.

To date, Siguler Guff has invested approximately $1 billion in India across its various emerging markets vehicles, which include investments in 23 companies such as Indian Energy Exchange, GlobalLogic, City Union Bank, Luker Electric Technologies, Baazar Kolkata, and Sterling Hospitals.

Shaun Khubchandani, partner at Siguler Guff and co-portfolio manager of GEMGO II, commented, “India’s mid-market continues to offer an attractive opportunity to partner with founder-led and family-owned businesses at a pivotal stage of growth. Our approach combines growth capital with strategic and operational support to help management teams strengthen governance, build institutional capabilities and scale their businesses over the long term. With GEMGO II, we believe we are well positioned to build on our momentum and back the next generation of category-leading companies.”

The firm has already begun deploying capital in its latest fund through recent investments in food service operator Trimex Foods, IPL cricket team Rajasthan Royals, AI-native consulting firm Valliance.ai and domestic formulations player La Renon, reflecting its focus on partnering with founder- and promoter-owned businesses serving both India’s domestic economy and global markets.