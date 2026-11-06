Singapore court orders seizure, sale of Tata Power's subsidiary shares

The Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC) has granted enforcement orders for the seizure and sale of shares held by Tata Power in its subsidiaries Bhira Investments Pte Ltd and Tata Power International Pte Ltd, Kleros Capital Partners Limited said on Friday.

This follows the SICC’s dismissal on August 26, 2026, of all of Tata Power’s applications to set aside the arbitration awards issued in Kleros’s favour and the subsequent recognition of those awards as judgments of the Singapore court.

While Tata Power has appealed the SICC’s decision, the appeal does not operate as a stay of enforcement, and the awards remain final, binding and immediately enforceable, Kleros, an investment firm focused on identifying and developing large-scale resource and infrastructure opportunities, said. Tata Power has not sought a stay of enforcement so far.

The Singapore court's order in favour of Kleros Capital comes amid a long-drawn-out dispute between the two companies over a coal mining project in Russia dating back to 2013.

In 2013 and 2014, Kleros and Tata Power signed two non-disclosure agreements to explore jointly developing the Krutogorovo coal deposit in the Kamchatka region of eastern Russia.

Under those agreements, Kleros shared its confidential business plan and geological intelligence on the opportunity with Tata Power. Kleros alleged that Tata Power misused that confidential information to pursue the project for itself. Instead of developing the deposit together, Tata Power excluded Kleros and ultimately secured the mining opportunity in December 2017. But it decided to abandon the project in November 2020.

Kleros began arbitration in November 2020 at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), one of the world’s leading institutions for resolving international commercial disputes.

The case was heard by a three-member tribunal, and on September 26, 2023, the tribunal found that Tata Power had breached the agreements.

Two years later, on July 1, 2025, the majority of the arbitration tribunal awarded Kleros $490.32 million in damages, plus simple interest of 5.33 per cent per annum from November 30, 2020, until the final payment is made.

The decision was final, binding, payable immediately upon release and globally enforceable. As of Friday, the debt exceeds $650 million, comprising principal damages of $490.32 million, together with interest of approximately $71,600 per day and Kleros’s legal costs.

Meanwhile, Tata Power filed a first information report (FIR) on November 2 this year at Mumbai’s MRA Marg police station, naming eight accused, including two directors of Kleros, an arbitrator, an expert witness, a litigation funder and two former Tata Power employees.

The company alleged that the two former employees forwarded confidential emails and documents to personal accounts and passed on draft legal submissions, witness statements, lawyers’ questionnaires and an independent project assessment to Kleros. It also alleged that the expert witness in the case and the arbitrator had prior connections with Kleros representatives who manipulated the arbitration proceedings.

However, the FIR does not affect the Singapore court's decision.