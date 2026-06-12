Singapore court stays surrender requirement imposed on Byju's founder

Following the original order of May 25, 2026, Raveendran's legal team said sections of the media reported the matter as if an arrest warrant had been issued against Raveendran. It said the reporting was false. The order would have required Raveendran to appear only on June 15, 2026. No arrest warrant was or has ever been issued against Raveendran at any point by any court.

The order under appeal is a civil contempt finding arising solely from contested document-disclosure and other obligations in ongoing arbitration proceedings (and related Singapore court orders recognising those arbitration orders) that are disputed and for which parallel proceedings are under way to set aside those underlying orders.

“There was an absolutely incorrect public narrative created post the selective verbal leak of the earlier order by the Singapore court falsely claiming an arrest warrant had been issued against Raveendran. A routine contract dispute for a loan that Raveendran guaranteed for the benefit of Think & Learn (Byju's parent) has been twisted into a false narrative of an arrest warrant,” said J Michael McNutt, senior litigation adviser to Byju Raveendran and the founders, Lazareff Le Bars. “We have filed the necessary appeals to set aside this civil contempt finding and are taking further actions before the courts. There is no criminal charge against Byju Raveendran in that respect. It is not a finding on the merits of the underlying dispute, and it is certainly not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, diversion of funds, or personal wrongdoing. No court, in any jurisdiction, has made such a finding against Mr Raveendran.”

McNutt added that the Singapore court's decision to grant a stay is a significant step in ensuring that the matter is examined fairly and in the correct legal context.

“We will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to set aside the civil contempt finding. We maintain that Raveendran did not violate any Singapore court order, intentionally or otherwise,” said McNutt.

Speaking on the development, Raveendran said: “I welcome the stay granted by the Singapore court. At a time when parties have been engaged in settlement discussions, it is unfortunate that a misleading impression of wrongdoing is being created.”

Raveendran said he remains committed to correcting this narrative through the appropriate legal process. “Neither I nor any of the founders personally received any portion of the disputed funds. On the contrary, my family and I have put over ₹5,000 crore of our personal wealth back into the company,” he said.

In May, a Singapore court reportedly sentenced Raveendran to six months in jail for contempt after finding that he failed to comply with multiple court orders related to his assets dating back to April 2024.

The court ordered Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay S$90,000 (about $70,500) in costs, and submit documents establishing his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, an entity that held shares in a related company, according to a Bloomberg report.

The ruling marked the latest setback for the founder of the once high-flying Indian edtech company, who is facing claims from overseas investors, including in the US, where lenders are seeking to recover losses tied to a soured $1.2 billion loan.

Raveendran is facing legal action in Singapore from Qatar Holdings, a subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), which invested in Byju's during a funding round conducted as the company was cutting jobs and reducing headcount.

Qatar Holdings was represented by Drew & Napier, while Byju's Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers.

However, Raveendran said the lenders, including GLAS Trust and QIA, as well as other stakeholders, have been in discussions with the founders and other parties.

“A settlement has been agreed in principle, with only a few residual minor issues left to be finalised between certain parties. I have no role in those remaining issues,” Raveendran had told Business Standard.

Valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju's has seen its fortunes dwindle due to a massive cash crunch, regulatory issues, and disputes with investors, including a battle with US lenders who are demanding $1.2 billion in unpaid dues, triggering the firm's insolvency.