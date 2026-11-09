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SiriusXM names Tubi chief Anjali Sud as CEO, effective January 1, 2027

SiriusXM has appointed Tubi chief Anjali Sud as CEO from January 1, 2027, succeeding Jennifer Witz as the satellite radio company seeks to revive growth.

anjali sud

SiriusXM has named Tubi chief Anjali Sud as its next CEO, turning to a digital media executive to lead the company as listeners increasingly shift away from satellite radio. | Image: LinkedIn

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2026 | 10:17 PM IST

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SiriusXM on Monday named board member Anjali Sud, the head of Fox-owned streaming service Tubi, as its chief executive officer (CEO), turning to a digital media veteran to help reinvigorate growth as listeners shift away from satellite radio.
 
Sud, who will take over as CEO effective January 1, 2027, has been an independent director on SiriusXM’s board since March 2025 and will remain a member of the board following her appointment.
 
She succeeds Jennifer Witz, who is stepping down after almost 25 years at the company, including nearly six years as CEO. Witz will stay on in an advisory role.
 

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First Published: Nov 09 2026 | 10:17 PM IST