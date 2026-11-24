Sisley Paris, the French luxury beauty brand, is expanding its presence in India beyond perfumes, entering the country's luxury skincare and make-up segments through an exclusive partnership with Global SS Beauty Brands Limited (GSSBB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shoppers Stop.

The company is also looking to introduce its haircare brand, Hair Rituel by Sisley, in India within the next 18 months, as it steps up its play in the country's growing premium beauty market.

It has opened two counters — one in Galeries Lafayette and one in a Shoppers Stop store in Juhu in Mumbai — to sell its product line of skincare and make-up. It will also be available across Nykaa, Sephora and Tira.

“It is a bit limited to have Sisley only in perfumes and we now want to develop the brand fully. We also have a brand for hair and scalp health called Hair Rituel by Sisley, but we won’t launch it right away, but we have a lot of demand... It will be the next step for us,” Nicolas Chesnier, regional managing director, Asia Pacific, Sisley Paris, told Business Standard.

The brand’s presence in India so far has been through its perfumes. It was founded in 1976 by Hubert and Isabelle d’Ornano.

“The companies will focus on establishing a selective retail presence, promoting consumer education and offering expert-led, personalised beauty consultations,” GSSBB and Sisley Paris said in a release.

Chesnier said the French luxury beauty house is considering opening its Maison Sisley Spas in India. He did not, however, give a timeline for the same. The spas currently operate in Europe and parts of Asia.

“You need to know where you want to be and to have the right opportunity because it's all about the location, and it's not just to have a boutique for the sake of having a boutique,” he explained.

Chesnier also said that the Indian customer is very discerning and the knowledge of beauty has increased at a fast pace. “The quality of the retail is also evolving very strongly, and there is a genuine interest for authenticity, for very high quality, and for result. Sisley is very high-end and we are not the cheapest brand, but the objective of Sisley is to make the best possible product,” he said.

The brand has seen a lot of interest by the Indian customer in markets like London and Dubai, he added.

Chesnier said the brand has seen interesting developments in distribution over the last seven to eight years in India. “We could have been here earlier, but we wanted to find the right partner and now we are ready,” he said.