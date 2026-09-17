Six companies make record stock market debut in a day, five end higher

Six companies made their stock market debut on Thursday, setting a record for the most mainboard listings on a single day since at least 1996. Four of the six made strong debuts, ending their debut session with gains of 18-32 per cent over their issue prices.

Karamtara Engineering closed at ₹351.95, up 38.6 per cent; RentoMojo at ₹532.95, up 31.9 per cent; Steamhouse India at ₹102.2, up 26.2 per cent; LCC Projects at ₹172.8, up 18.3 per cent; and Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions at ₹345.8, up 1.99 per cent over their respective issue prices, according to BSE data. Only Asset Reconstruction Company (India), or Arcil, ended in the red, down 1.4 per cent.

"There are many primary market offerings because, during the Middle East crisis, primary market activity was muted during April to June period. Many companies want to go public before the inauspicious period of Shradh begins from 27 September. Also, when financials are presented upto March, deadline is 30 September for IPO, so historically many companies rush to list in September," said Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst, SP Tulsian Investment Advisory Services.

A Business Standard analysis of data from Capitaline and Prime Database showed that the previous record for the most single-day listings was on December 27, 2024, when five companies — DAM Capital, Concord Enviro, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles, and Transrail Lighting — made their stock market debuts. All the companies registered gains in their first session, with Mamata Machinery rising as much as 147 per cent.

Since 1996, there have been only 10 other instances when four or more mainboard listings took place on the exchanges. There were four listings each on April 18 and August 31, 1995; February 15, 1996; and June 5, 2000, while five companies listed on February 27, 1996, Bloomberg data showed. Other such instances were recorded on August 26 and September 30, 2025; August 16, 2021; and March 7 and 19, 2007, according to Prime Database data.

Among the companies that listed on Thursday, RentoMojo raised the highest amount at ₹1,201 crore, followed by Manipal Payment at ₹781 crore, Arcil at ₹696 crore, LCC Projects at ₹419 crore, and Steamhouse India at ₹414 crore through fresh issues and offers for sale (OFS). Arcil’s ₹696 crore offering consisted entirely of an OFS.

The six listings came amid a strong run for mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, with 81 companies raising ₹1.04 trillion so far in calendar year (CY) 2026 (as of September 16), against ₹1.76 trillion raised across 103 mainboard issues during the whole of CY 2025.

Small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs have raised ₹6,814 crore across 151 issues so far in 2026, compared with ₹11,455 crore raised across 267 SME issues in 2025.

The full-bodied initial response to Thursday’s listings underscores sustained domestic liquidity and high retail investor confidence despite congested issue schedules.

"IPO pipeline is strong and launches should continue as long as secondary markets are stable," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database Group.