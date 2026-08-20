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Home / Companies / News / SK Hynix workers to get 60% of 2026's bonuses in stock rather than all cash

SK Hynix workers to get 60% of 2026's bonuses in stock rather than all cash

Workers are set to ‌be paid an average 779 million won ($547,000) for ​2026, according to Reuters calculations.

SK Hynix, SK

SK Hynix, SK(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

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Chipmaker SK Hynix said on Thursday it has ​reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean workers that will see them receive at least 60% of this ??year's bonuses in company stock rather than the all-cash payout they received last year. 
The AI boom has sent SK Hynix's earnings soaring, leading to eye-popping bonuses for its employees. Workers are set to ‌be paid an average 779 million won ($547,000) for ​2026, according to Reuters calculations.
  "It is ​a win-win solution. An all-cash payment would have placed both SK Hynix and its workers ​in a difficult position," said Kim Yong-jin, a management professor at Sogang University.
 
  "It would drain the company's cash reserves and could have triggered a public backlash over what may be seen as lavish payouts," he said.
  The agreement is subject to a vote by union members, an ​SK Hynix spokesperson said.

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  Last year, SK Hynix agreed to share 10% of its annual operating profit with ‌workers in cash under an agreement that would remain in place for 10 years.
  This ​year, however, management's proposal to pay more than half of bonuses in shares met with opposition from some workers concerned about the volatility of SK Hynix's shares. The stock hit a record high in June on ‌excitement over the AI boom ​before slumping on fears that too much money ‌is being spent with insufficient reward.
  Under this year's agreement, employees will receive 40% of their bonuses ‌in ??cash and 40% in stock. That stock portion can be cashed out immediately. The ​remaining 20% will be paid in stock as deferred compensation: half after one year and the rest after two years.
  The deal also includes a 6.3% ​increase in base wages and a clause allowing the company to defer up to 3% of wages should SK Hynix record losses.
  "Labor and management came up ‌with their own breakthrough without relying on external mediation or systems," SK Hynix said in a ‌statement.
  SK Hynix said on Wednesday that it would buy back and cancel 40 trillion won ($28.6 billion) of treasury shares and allocate more than 50% of free cash flow generated between 2025 and 2027 to boost shareholder returns.
  That helped SK Hynix's stock jump 13% on Thursday. 

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 11:24 PM IST