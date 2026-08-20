SK Hynix workers to get 60% of 2026's bonuses in stock rather than all cash

Chipmaker SK Hynix said on Thursday it has ​reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean workers that will see them receive at least 60% of this ??year's bonuses in company stock rather than the all-cash payout they received last year.

The AI boom has sent SK Hynix's earnings soaring, leading to eye-popping bonuses for its employees. Workers are set to ‌be paid an average 779 million won ($547,000) for ​2026, according to Reuters calculations.

"It is ​a win-win solution. An all-cash payment would have placed both SK Hynix and its workers ​in a difficult position," said Kim Yong-jin, a management professor at Sogang University.

"It would drain the company's cash reserves and could have triggered a public backlash over what may be seen as lavish payouts," he said.

The agreement is subject to a vote by union members, an ​SK Hynix spokesperson said.

Last year, SK Hynix agreed to share 10% of its annual operating profit with ‌workers in cash under an agreement that would remain in place for 10 years.

This ​year, however, management's proposal to pay more than half of bonuses in shares met with opposition from some workers concerned about the volatility of SK Hynix's shares. The stock hit a record high in June on ‌excitement over the AI boom ​before slumping on fears that too much money ‌is being spent with insufficient reward.

Under this year's agreement, employees will receive 40% of their bonuses ‌in ??cash and 40% in stock. That stock portion can be cashed out immediately. The ​remaining 20% will be paid in stock as deferred compensation: half after one year and the rest after two years.

The deal also includes a 6.3% ​increase in base wages and a clause allowing the company to defer up to 3% of wages should SK Hynix record losses.

"Labor and management came up ‌with their own breakthrough without relying on external mediation or systems," SK Hynix said in a ‌statement.

SK Hynix said on Wednesday that it would buy back and cancel 40 trillion won ($28.6 billion) of treasury shares and allocate more than 50% of free cash flow generated between 2025 and 2027 to boost shareholder returns.

That helped SK Hynix's stock jump 13% on Thursday.