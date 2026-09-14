Skoda rules out exporting India-developed Kylaq to Europe after FTA

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) on Monday ruled out exporting its India-developed compact sport utility vehicle (SUV), Kylaq, to Europe, even as detailed terms of the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) released earlier this month offer Indian-origin cars preferential access to the European market.

“After careful consideration, this will not be the case for the Skoda Kylaq,” SAVWIPL said in response to questions from Business Standard on whether the FTA could make it more attractive to export the Kylaq or other India-made models to the EU.

SAVWIPL, which has six automotive brands in India -- Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley -- stated that the Group continues to explore opportunities to use its Indian portfolio in international markets. The Kylaq is manufactured and sold by the Skoda brand.

The aforementioned decision comes after Skoda had publicly said that exporting the Kylaq to Europe was being evaluated. In June, Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said bringing the India-made SUV to Europe was “very much on the table”. As recently as August, media reports mentioned that the company was evaluating a European export version, potentially with a 1.5-litre TSI engine.

SAVWIPL, however, has not closed the door on taking other India-developed products to international markets. It said the Group is continuously “exploring sensible business opportunities to grow its international footprint and to offer customers more choice for affordable mobility”. “One of the options would be to evaluate how to leverage the brand's successful Indian portfolio for other regions of the world,” it added.

SAVWIPL currently manufactures five passenger-vehicle models in India: Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia under the Skoda brand, and Taigun and Virtus under the Volkswagen brand.

The Kylaq -- which was launched in November 2024 -- has emerged as a major success for Skoda in India. Skoda sold 72,665 cars in 2025, its highest-ever annual sales in the country, registering 107 per cent year-on-year growth. About 61 per cent of Skoda's total sales in India were Kylaq.

Its demand continues to remain strong. Kylaq accounted for around 62 per cent of the brand's sales in the first eight months of 2026. Skoda's overall India sales stood at 50,253 units during the January-August period, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

The company said the FTA nevertheless creates opportunities for the auto industry and provides greater visibility for businesses operating across the two markets.

“As a global company, we strongly support free-trade agreements across markets and geographies. The FTA provides greater long-term visibility and opens up opportunities for the industry. But it is important to distinguish between the opportunity created by the FTA and an immediate change in our portfolio,” SAVWIPL said.

The company reiterated that India would remain an important development and manufacturing base for the Group.

“We remain firmly committed to India as a development and manufacturing hub. The FTA does not change our commitment to building a strong, sustainable and increasingly localised business in India,” it said.

SAVWIPL also said that the Group's commitment to its Indian operations extends beyond exports.

“What remains certain is the Group’s unwavering commitment to offering high-quality, safe, and competitively priced vehicles backed by exceptional service and ownership benefits,” the company said.

“We remain committed to developing and manufacturing products in India, for India and the world,” it added.

The India-EU FTA negotiations were formally concluded on January 27, 2026, but the detailed tariff schedules and annexes were published earlier this month after the legal revision process.

The detailed terms are particularly significant for automobiles. The EU will initially allow up to 250,000 Indian-origin cars into its market annually at preferential tariffs, with the quota rising to 400,000 vehicles by the 10th year. The preferential tariff for eligible Indian cars will fall from 8 per cent to zero over five years.

The agreement also opens India's passenger-vehicle market to European manufacturers through a quota-based mechanism. India will allow 100,000 EU-made internal combustion engine (ICE) and non-plug-in hybrid passenger cars in the first year, with the quota rising to 160,000 by the 10th year. For cars priced between €15,000 and €35,000, the in-quota duty will fall from the current 110 per cent to 35 per cent in the first year and to 10 per cent by the fifth year.