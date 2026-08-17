Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, said on Monday it has been added to the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index as part of the latest index review by MSCI.

The company said the inclusion reflects its growing presence in India's listed small-cap universe.

Sky Gold also said it turned operating cash flow positive during the current quarter, a step it described as improving working capital discipline. The company said it remains focused on balancing business expansion with profitability and cash flow generation.

The jewellery maker said it is strengthening its governance and management framework, including a structured leadership approach and reinforced financial and governance processes, and has engaged a large global accounting firm.

Sky Gold said it continues to focus on lightweight and value-added jewellery, while expanding its customer base and its presence across organised jewellery retail.

The company said its asset-light manufacturing model remains central to its strategy of scaling capacity while maintaining capital efficiency.

"Our inclusion in the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index is an important recognition of our growth journey over the years - from building scale to building a stronger, more disciplined and institution-ready organisation," Managing Director Mangesh Chauhan said in a statement.

"As we move forward, our focus is on a sustainable business - one that grows profitably, converts growth into cash, deploys capital efficiently and continues to strengthen the systems and governance required to operate at a much larger scale," Chauhan said.

Chauhan said the company, under an initiative it calls "Sky Gold 3.0," is building its organisation for the next phase of growth with greater financial discipline, deeper customer relationships and a more scalable operating model.

He added that the company believes the MSCI inclusion will broaden its visibility within the institutional investment community.