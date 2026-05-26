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Home / Companies / News / Slice Small Finance Bank posts first-ever ₹48.4 crore net profit in FY26

Slice Small Finance Bank posts first-ever ₹48.4 crore net profit in FY26

The Bengaluru-based lender turned profitable following its merger with North East Small Finance Bank, with total income more than doubling in FY26

slice small finance bank

The firm has raised $387 million in funding and is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, and Blume Ventures, according to data from its website

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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Slice Small Finance Bank posted its first-ever net profit of ₹48.4 crore for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), against a net loss of ₹216.7 crore in FY25.
 
This follows the Bengaluru-based fintech’s merger with North East Small Finance Bank in October 2024.
 
Its total income more than doubled year-on-year, growing to ₹1,402.7 crore in FY26 from ₹603.8 crore in FY25.
 
Nearly half of the bank’s net profit came in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26), when it reported a ₹20.4 crore bottom line. It had reported a ₹89.9 crore loss in Q4FY25.
 
The company said its CASA (current account savings account) ratio stood at 39.8 per cent, and retail term deposits and CASA together accounted for 94.2 per cent of total deposits.
 

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“The work now is to build on this, expand access to credit for customers who have historically been underserved and keep building the bank the right way. We are still very early but on the right track,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
 
The firm has raised $387 million in funding and is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Insight Partners, and Blume Ventures, according to data from its website.
 
It claims to have more than 20 million registered users.

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Topics : Banks Fintech Banking sector

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 8:26 PM IST

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