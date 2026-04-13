Sloan bets on Essel Bath Fittings to expand India manufacturing footprint

The investment will help Sloan’s India strategy, strengthen its local manufacturing footprint, and position India as a critical driver of the company’s global growth. The company did not disclose the investment size.

As part of the transaction, Essel Bath Fittings will continue to operate under its existing brand, serving mid-market customers looking to upgrade, while Sloan will remain positioned as a premium brand focused on high-end institutional, commercial, and residential applications. This dual-brand approach allows the combined business to address a broad spectrum of customer needs, the company said in its release.

“India represents one of the most exciting growth markets for Sloan globally, driven by rapid urbanisation, evolving consumer preferences, and increasing demand for high-quality, water-efficient solutions,” said Graham Allen, Sloan President and CEO. “This strategic investment reflects our long-term commitment to the market and our belief in India’s potential not just as a key growth engine, but also as an important contributor to our global expansion journey.”

With India already among Sloan’s fastest-growing markets, the company is now positioning the country as its second-largest global hub, serving both domestic demand and targeted export markets, the release stated.

“India’s bath fittings market, encompassing faucets and showers, continues to grow at an estimated 7–10 per cent annually, driven by urbanisation, housing demand, and a shift towards branded and water-efficient products.”

“This strategic investment brings together Sloan’s global expertise in innovation and water-efficient technologies with strong local manufacturing capabilities in India,” said Parthiv Amin, Sloan Global chief sales and marketing officer, in the release. “Aligned with the ‘Make in India’ vision, we are focused on delivering high-quality, sustainable solutions that are tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers while contributing to responsible water usage and long-term environmental impact.”

“Essel has built a strong presence and deep market relationships over the past 25 years,” said Sameer Malhotra, director of sales and marketing, Essel Bath Fittings. He added, “This partnership allows us to build on that foundation, combining our market access with Sloan’s global expertise to accelerate growth in India and selectively expand into international markets.”

The investment makes India a strategic export base for Sloan, with exports expected to contribute approximately 20 per cent of overall business in the coming years, the release added.

Following a compound annual growth rate exceeding 50 per cent over the past five years, Sloan India is well positioned to scale, supported by expanded manufacturing capabilities, a broader product portfolio, and a strengthened go-to-market strategy, it further added.

Looking ahead, Sloan plans a calibrated expansion into the B2C segment in India over the next five years, leveraging Essel’s brand recognition and extensive distribution network, while continuing to strengthen its leadership in institutional, commercial, and residential markets.