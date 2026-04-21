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Smartworks crosses 10 million sq ft operational portfolio milestone

Flexible workspace provider reaches key milestone as demand from enterprises and GCCs drives growth in large campuses, multi-city deployments and long-term contracts

Smartworks

Smartworks also noted that the milestone follows the operationalisation of the Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai.

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:38 PM IST

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Co-working space provider Smartworks has announced that it has crossed 10 million square feet of operational portfolio. It further indicated that the company is the first listed flexible workspace provider in India to achieve this scale.
 
Smartworks also noted that the milestone follows the operationalisation of the Tata Intellion Park centre in Mumbai.
 
Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks, said, “This milestone reflects the structural shift underway in India’s office market, where enterprise demand is moving towards managed, campus-led solutions that offer scale, consistency, and long-term visibility.”
 
For Gurugram-headquartered Smartworks, Sarda said the company, as an infrastructure partner to enterprises and global capability centres (GCCs), enables multi-city expansion through standardised delivery, predictable execution, and a consistent workplace experience.
 
 
Smartworks’ growth has been driven by rising adoption from large enterprises and GCCs, with demand shifting towards larger campuses, multi-city deployments, and longer-term commitments.

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The company’s Q3FY26 performance reflects this momentum. In the quarter, Smartworks reported revenue of Rs 472 crore, up 34 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while mature centres operated at 93 per cent committed occupancy, indicating strong demand and stability across its portfolio.
 
With this scale and portfolio maturity, Smartworks has entered a phase of cash compounding.
 
Smartworks has a presence with a footprint of 15.3 million square feet across 63 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore as on December 31, 2025.

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Topics : Smartworks Co-working spaces Office spaces

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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