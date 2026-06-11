Smartworks leases Bengaluru office space with Sattva in a ₹589 crore deal

Gurugram-based Smartworks Coworking Spaces Limited has expanded its presence in Bengaluru with an office lease deal at Sattva Aura and is expected to pay rent of ₹589 crore over 10 years, according to real estate analytics firm Propstack.

The space spans 492,000 square feet. The development is situated on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) along the Marathahalli-Sarjapur stretch. The company said the expansion reflects its continued focus on building large-format managed campuses across key enterprise corridors.

Neetish Sarda, founder and managing director, Smartworks, said Bengaluru remains one of India's most important enterprise markets, largely due to the rise of global capability centres (GCCs) and technology-oriented businesses.

“Our expansion allows us to support large organisations seeking scale, reliability and high-quality workplace infrastructure. As enterprises consolidate their portfolios with fewer, larger partners, our model is built precisely for that shift — large campuses, long tenures, and a standardised experience across centres.”

The landlord in the transaction is Haraparvati Realtors Pvt Ltd. The leased property stretches from the lower ground floor to the seventh floor, along with terrace space.

The security deposit for the leased space, including the cafeteria, is estimated at around ₹22 crore, according to Propstack.

Shivam Agarwal, Vice-President, Strategy, Sattva Group, said, “Smartworks brings real operating expertise and enterprise focus to Sattva Aura, and that's exactly the kind of partnership that makes sense for this asset. This partnership reflects our shared belief in where the market is heading and our commitment to building long-term relationships with partners who take workspace quality as seriously as we do.”

Smartworks already operates multiple managed office campuses across Bengaluru's key commercial districts, including Hebbal, the Central Business District, Bellandur and Koramangala.

Earlier this year, the company crossed 10 million square feet of operational portfolio.

As of March 31, 2026, Smartworks had a total footprint of 16.1 million square feet across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore.