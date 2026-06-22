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Smartworks renews lease for 2.3 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad

Co-working and flex-space provider commits Rs 121 crore over five years for Hyderabad office space as it pursues expansion across key urban and Tier-I markets

Smartworks

Smartworks has a total portfolio of 16.1 msf across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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Co-working and flex-space provider Smartworks has renewed its lease for 2.3 lakh square feet of office space in Hyderabad for a total rental outlay of Rs 121 crore over a period of five years, according to transaction documents accessed by Propstack.
 
According to the lease agreement, Smartworks will pay a monthly rent of around Rs 1.75 crore to lease 230,846 square feet of office space in the Aurobindo Galaxy building from Raidurgam Developers.
 
The company has also deposited Rs 4.57 crore as security. The lease includes a 15 per cent rent escalation every year, the documents registered in March showed.
 
 
The renewed lease, which commenced on March 1, 2026, covers space from the eighth to the 10th floor of the commercial tower.
 
The earlier lease covered a five-year period from 2021 to 2026, with monthly rent calculated at a rate of Rs 65 per square foot. The renewed lease puts this rate at Rs 75.9 per square foot, according to Propstack.

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This comes at a time when the firm is targeting almost 30 per cent growth in its operational area in financial year 2026-27 (FY27), from 10.1 million square feet (msf) at the end of FY25.
 
Smartworks founder and Managing Director Neetish Sarda had earlier told Business Standard that this growth would mostly be focused on urban centres and Tier-I markets. “With Grade A office demand running ahead of supply through 2030, secured supply is the single biggest moat in the industry and Smartworks has built it,” he added.
 
The firm had leased 850,000 square feet of office space in Mumbai’s Eastbridge campus from the Hiranandani Group to establish the biggest managed workspace campus in the world.
 
It had leased another 550,000 square feet at Tata Intellion Park on Navi Mumbai’s Thane-Belapur Road.
 
Smartworks has a total portfolio of 16.1 msf across 66 centres in 15 cities across India and Singapore. The company takes office space on rent from developers to set up its centres. The workstations in its centres are then subleased to corporates.
 
On Monday, Smartworks' shares ended the day's trade at Rs 469.05 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), up 1.3 per cent on an intraday basis.

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Topics : Smartworks Hyderabad office space Real Estate

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First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

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