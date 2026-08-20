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Home / Companies / News / SMBC investment strengthens Yes Bank's institutional positioning: Lender

SMBC investment strengthens Yes Bank's institutional positioning: Lender

SMBC's 24.9 per cent stake brings strategic value through enhanced corporate banking capabilities, governance practices, risk management and cross-border opportunities

Yes Bank

Yes Bank

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 12:15 AM IST

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The entry of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as the largest shareholder has fundamentally strengthened Yes Bank’s institutional positioning, the private sector lender said at its annual general meeting.
 
SMBC, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and a Global Systemically Important Bank, holds a 24.9 per cent stake in Yes Bank. The partnership brings not only capital but also strategic value through enhanced capabilities in corporate banking, governance practices and risk management, besides providing access to cross-border business opportunities, the bank said.
 
State Bank of India (SBI), which was earlier the largest shareholder, continues to hold a 10.8 per cent stake in the bank.
 
 
The lender also highlighted a series of credit rating upgrades as an independent validation of its improving credit profile and governance standards.
 
International rating agency Moody’s upgraded Yes Bank’s long-term issuer rating to Ba1 with a stable outlook, while S&P Global Ratings assigned the bank an inaugural international issuer credit rating of BB+, also with a stable outlook.

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On the domestic front, all rating agencies now rate the bank AA or higher. CARE Ratings, India Ratings and CRISIL have assigned Yes Bank an AA+ rating with a stable outlook, while ICRA has rated it AA with a stable outlook.
 
The developments come as Yes Bank seeks to strengthen its franchise and leverage SMBC’s global banking capabilities following the Japanese lender’s investment in the bank.
 

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Topics : YES Bank Crisil sbi

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 12:15 AM IST