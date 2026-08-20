SMBC investment strengthens Yes Bank's institutional positioning: Lender

The entry of Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) as the largest shareholder has fundamentally strengthened Yes Bank’s institutional positioning, the private sector lender said at its annual general meeting.

SMBC, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and a Global Systemically Important Bank, holds a 24.9 per cent stake in Yes Bank. The partnership brings not only capital but also strategic value through enhanced capabilities in corporate banking, governance practices and risk management, besides providing access to cross-border business opportunities, the bank said.

State Bank of India (SBI), which was earlier the largest shareholder, continues to hold a 10.8 per cent stake in the bank.