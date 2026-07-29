SML Mahindra eyes new heavy trucks after M&M transfers CV business

This restructuring represented the second phase of the Mahindra Group's commercial vehicle strategy. It followed M&M acquiring a controlling 58.97 per cent stake in SML Isuzu in August 2025, which was subsequently rebranded as SML Mahindra.

The new setup brought together complementary product lines, combining SML Mahindra's strength in intermediate and light commercial vehicles with MTBD's heavy truck and bus platforms under one roof.

SML Mahindra's acquisition of MTBD is expected to be completed during the current financial year, subject to shareholder approval.

Addressing reporters after the board meeting, Vinod Sahay, executive chairman of SML Mahindra, said the company remained focused on strengthening its presence in the country's commercial vehicle market, particularly in heavy trucks.

"As a combined entity, we strengthen our core businesses in intermediate and light commercial vehicle buses and trucks. Heavy commercial vehicles continue to be the largest and most profitable segment of the industry and that is one segment we will continue to focus on. You will see our intention coming through in the form of new product launches as we work towards our market share aspirations by FY31," said Sahay.

The company plans to introduce new heavy commercial vehicle products, including a 48-tonne multi-axle truck and a 28-tonne tipper. While cross-badging and platform sharing will primarily be undertaken in the intermediate and light commercial vehicle segments, M&M said heavy trucks will continue to be sold only under the Mahindra Trucks brand.

Under the agreed terms, M&M will continue assembly operations for Mahindra-branded commercial vehicles through a contract manufacturing arrangement. This will ensure uninterrupted vehicle supply while allowing the combined entity to optimise manufacturing, sourcing and product development over time. The unified entity also plans to leverage shared distribution networks, technology platforms and engineering resources to compete more effectively with larger rivals.

Sahay said around 75 service stations have already begun servicing vehicles of both Mahindra and SML Mahindra since the acquisition, with further integration of dealer and service networks planned.

"Without the combination there was a limit to the level of synergies we could unlock. Now, except for the sales network where existing dealer investments have to be respected, we will be able to fully harness synergies across product development, sourcing, value engineering and operations. That itself has huge potential to improve the bottom line," he said.

On electrification, Sahay said the combined product roadmap includes electric commercial vehicles and that SML Mahindra will leverage Mahindra Research Valley and the group's broader electric vehicle (EV) engineering capabilities for future product development.

"We are seeing traction for electrification going up and we are evaluating the opportunity. There is significant knowledge within the M&M ecosystem and SML Mahindra will continue to lean on the larger group for product development and technology support," he said.