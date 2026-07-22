What are non-convertible debentures and why do companies use them?
From fixed interest payments to repayment at maturity, here's a simple guide to non-convertible debentures and why companies rely on them to finance growth without diluting ownership
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
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Real estate developer Sobha plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement, joining a growing number of Indian companies tapping the debt market instead of issuing fresh shares. But what exactly are NCDs, how do they work, and why are they becoming an increasingly popular fundraising option?
What are non-convertible debentures?
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a debenture is a type of debt security through which a company borrows money from investors. A non-convertible debenture (NCD) is a debenture that cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company. Instead, investors receive interest at a pre-agreed rate and get their principal back when the debenture matures.
In simple terms, buying an NCD is like lending money to a company. You earn interest on your investment for a fixed period, but unlike shareholders, you do not get an ownership stake in the company.
NCDs are regulated by Sebi when they are issued publicly or listed on recognized stock exchanges like the BSE and NSE. Sebi governs the issuance, listing, and continuous disclosure requirements for these debt securities.
Why do companies issue NCDs?
Companies generally issue NCDs to raise medium or long-term funds. The money may be used for:
- expanding business operations
- acquiring land or assets
- funding new projects
- refinancing existing loans
- meeting working capital requirements
- reducing the cost of borrowing
For companies with good credit profiles, raising money through NCDs can sometimes be cheaper or more flexible than taking large bank loans.
How do NCDs differ from shares?
|Shares
|NCDs
|Represent ownership
|Represent debt
|Investors become shareholders
|Investors become lenders
|Returns depend on company performance
|Interest is generally fixed in advance
|Dividends are not guaranteed
|Coupon payments are contractual, subject to the issuer's ability to pay
|Ownership gets diluted
|No dilution of ownership
How do investors earn from NCDs?
Investors generally earn through:
- Regular interest: Most NCDs pay interest periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, annually or at another specified interval.
- Capital repayment: At maturity, the company repays the original amount invested.
Some listed NCDs can also be traded on stock exchanges, allowing investors to sell them before maturity if there is sufficient market liquidity.
Are all NCDs the same?
NCDs can differ in several ways.
Secured and unsecured
Secured NCDs: These are backed by specific company assets. If the company defaults, investors have a higher claim over those assets.
Unsecured NCDs: These have no underlying collateral and therefore carry relatively higher credit risk.
Listed and unlisted
Some NCDs are listed on stock exchanges and can be traded.
Others remain privately placed and are held by institutional or select investors.
Sobha's proposed issue is through private placement, meaning it is offered to a limited group of eligible investors rather than the general public.
Who usually buys NCDs?
Depending on the issue, investors may include:
- mutual funds
- insurance companies
- pension funds
- banks
- family offices
- high net worth individuals
- corporate treasuries
Retail investors can also invest when companies launch public NCD issues.
Are NCDs safe?
Like any debt investment, NCDs carry risk of the possibility that the company may delay or fail to pay interest or repay the principal.
To help investors assess this risk, NCDs are assigned ratings by credit rating agencies such as India Ratings, Crisil, CARE Ratings and Icra.
A higher rating indicates a stronger ability to meet repayment obligations, although no rating completely eliminates investment risk.
For investors, NCDs offer predictable interest income, but their safety ultimately depends on the financial strength and creditworthiness of the issuing company.
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 1:46 PM IST