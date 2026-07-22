What are non-convertible debentures and why do companies use them?

Real estate developer Sobha plans to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via a private placement, joining a growing number of Indian companies tapping the debt market instead of issuing fresh shares. But what exactly are NCDs, how do they work, and why are they becoming an increasingly popular fundraising option?

What are non-convertible debentures?

According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), a debenture is a type of debt security through which a company borrows money from investors. A non-convertible debenture (NCD) is a debenture that cannot be converted into equity shares of the issuing company. Instead, investors receive interest at a pre-agreed rate and get their principal back when the debenture matures. In simple terms, buying an NCD is like lending money to a company. You earn interest on your investment for a fixed period, but unlike shareholders, you do not get an ownership stake in the company. NCDs are regulated by Sebi when they are issued publicly or listed on recognized stock exchanges like the BSE and NSE. Sebi governs the issuance, listing, and continuous disclosure requirements for these debt securities.

Why do companies issue NCDs?

Companies generally issue NCDs to raise medium or long-term funds. The money may be used for: expanding business operations

acquiring land or assets

funding new projects

refinancing existing loans

meeting working capital requirements

reducing the cost of borrowing For companies with good credit profiles, raising money through NCDs can sometimes be cheaper or more flexible than taking large bank loans.

How do NCDs differ from shares?

Shares NCDs Represent ownership Represent debt Investors become shareholders Investors become lenders Returns depend on company performance Interest is generally fixed in advance Dividends are not guaranteed Coupon payments are contractual, subject to the issuer's ability to pay Ownership gets diluted No dilution of ownership