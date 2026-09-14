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Home / Companies / News / Solar Industries to acquire South Africa's Omnia for ₹12,951 crore

Solar Industries to acquire South Africa's Omnia for ₹12,951 crore

All-cash acquisition will expand Solar Industries' global mining footprint and add Omnia's explosives, blasting solutions and ammonium nitrate capabilities

merger and acquisition (M&A)

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Saket Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 10:24 PM IST

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Solar Industries India will acquire South Africa-based Omnia Holdings for approximately $1.355 billion (Rs 12,951 crore) in an all-cash transaction, in a major overseas expansion aimed at strengthening the Indian explosives maker’s position in the global mining and blasting solutions market.
 
Solar SA Investments Proprietary, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Solar Industries, has signed definitive agreements to acquire all outstanding shares of Omnia, subject to regulatory approvals and approval by Omnia shareholders, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
 
The proposed acquisition will give Solar access to Omnia’s mining business, which operates under the BME brand and provides open-cast mining, bulk explosives, electronic detonation systems, digital blasting solutions and mining chemicals. Omnia also has an established presence across Africa and several international markets.
 
 
A key attraction for Solar is Omnia’s integrated manufacturing infrastructure. Its agriculture business operates nitric acid and ammonium nitrate production facilities, while the company has recently added a 5,000-tonne ammonium nitrate storage tank, doubling its storage capacity.
 
Solar said these assets would strengthen vertical integration, supply security, raw material availability and operational flexibility, while improving its long-term cost competitiveness across the explosives value chain.

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The transaction is expected to create one of the largest and most integrated explosives and blasting solutions platforms globally, combining Omnia’s ammonium nitrate production, surface bulk explosives and blasting services with Solar’s explosives, initiating systems and advanced blasting technologies.
 
The deal will also significantly expand Solar’s exposure to Africa’s mining sector. Solar expects the benefits of the enlarged footprint to become increasingly visible from financial year 2028, with revenue attributable to Africa’s mining market expected to grow multifold.
 
Omnia, which is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, operates in 23 countries and serves customers in more than 40 countries through over 70 distribution centres. For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, it reported revenue of approximately Rs 1.41 billion (Rs 13,307 crore) and remained net cash positive, according to the statement.
 
For Solar, the acquisition builds on more than a decade of expansion in southern Africa. The company entered the Southern African Development Community region in 2010 with a manufacturing facility in Zambia, began operations in South Africa in 2015 and commissioned a manufacturing facility in Middelburg in 2017. It further strengthened its South African operations in 2024 through the acquisition of ProBlast, which specialises in open-cast mining, drilling, blasting and explosives services.
 
Solar Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Nuwal said Omnia’s BME business would provide the group with an international mining platform, manufacturing assets, electronic initiation technology and integrated ammonium nitrate manufacturing capabilities. “The proposed transaction marks an important milestone in our ambition to become a global leader in explosives and blasting solutions,” Nuwal said.
 
Beyond mining, the transaction will also provide Solar with an entry into integrated crop nutrition and biological solutions through Omnia’s agriculture business. Omnia’s agriculture operations include crop nutrition products and biological solutions under its Nutriology and Agribio platforms.
 
The acquisition comes as Solar continues to expand both its international explosives operations and its domestic defence and aerospace business. The company said it operates manufacturing facilities across 11 countries, with more than 40 integrated manufacturing facilities worldwide, a workforce of over 16,500 and customers in more than 90 countries.
 
The company has also announced a proposed Rs 12,700 crore investment in Maharashtra to expand its defence and aerospace platform.

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 10:24 PM IST