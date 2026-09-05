Cyrix Healthcare, a portfolio company of Somerset Indus Capital Partners Fund III, has announced the acquisition of the MedTech Solutions business of Blue Star Engineering & Electronics Ltd (Blue Star E&E).

The acquisition, effective September 1, 2026, aims to strengthen Cyrix's medical imaging capabilities and expand its "total MedTech management" platform across India, West Asia, and Africa, according to a release on Saturday.

Cyrix Healthcare did not share financial details of the transaction.

The move integrates Blue Star E&E's expertise in multi-brand CT and MRI systems, including sales, installation, and maintenance across more than 250 installations, into Cyrix's existing infrastructure.

The acquisition also bolsters AURUM, Cyrix's refurbished medical equipment business, by enhancing its capacity to handle refurbished CT and MRI systems.

According to the company, all existing customers of Blue Star E&E MedTech Solutions will continue to be supported by the same teams to ensure service continuity.

The acquisition is part of a broader strategy to build a comprehensive ecosystem for healthcare providers to manage medical technologies through a single partner, according to the release.

Ajith Kumar S, co-founder and Executive Director, Cyrix Healthcare, said, "This acquisition strengthens our imaging capabilities and advances our vision of ensuring healthy healthcare technologies for a healthier India".

Cyrix Healthcare currently employs over 1,200 biomedical engineers and technical professionals, managing more than 6,50,000 medical devices across 25,000 healthcare facilities.