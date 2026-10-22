Sony India FY26 net profit rises 19% to ₹187 crore, revenue grows 0.85%

Consumer electronics maker Sony India's profit rose 19 per cent to ₹186.88 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.85 per cent to ₹7,917.99 crore, according to regulatory filings.

Total income, including other income, increased 1.32 per cent to ₹8,022.73 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese technology major Sony Corporation, had reported a profit of ₹157.03 crore and revenue from operations of ₹7,851.08 crore in FY25.

India is Sony's fourth-largest market globally, after the US, China and Japan. The company aims to make India its third-largest market worldwide, overtaking its home market Japan.

Sony India's advertising and promotional expenses declined marginally to ₹182.58 crore in FY26 from ₹183.71 crore a year earlier.

Royalty paid to its parent company for use of the Sony trademark and othe₹also fell 5.92 per cent to ₹260.26 crore in FY26, from ₹276.66 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total expenses edged up to ₹7,770.15 crore in FY26 from ₹7,704.58 crore in FY25. Sony India is yet to regain its peak revenue levels after its parent exited the mobile phone and laptop businesses. The company's revenue had peaked at over ₹11,000 crore in FY15.

However, revenue stabilised from FY22, with the company returning to a trajectory of positive growth.