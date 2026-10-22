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Home / Companies / News / Sony India FY26 net profit rises 19% to ₹187 crore, revenue grows 0.85%

Sony India FY26 net profit rises 19% to ₹187 crore, revenue grows 0.85%

Sony India's revenue from operations rose 0.85% to ₹7,918 crore in FY26, while total income increased 1.32% to ₹8,023 crore, according to regulatory filings accessed through Tofler

Sony

Sony India's advertising and promotional expenses declined marginally to ₹182.58 crore in FY26 from ₹183.71 crore a year earlier. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

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Consumer electronics maker Sony India's profit rose 19 per cent to ₹186.88 crore in FY26, while its revenue from operations grew marginally by 0.85 per cent to ₹7,917.99 crore, according to regulatory filings.

Total income, including other income, increased 1.32 per cent to ₹8,022.73 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Sony India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese technology major Sony Corporation, had reported a profit of ₹157.03 crore and revenue from operations of ₹7,851.08 crore in FY25.

India is Sony's fourth-largest market globally, after the US, China and Japan. The company aims to make India its third-largest market worldwide, overtaking its home market Japan.

 

Sony India's advertising and promotional expenses declined marginally to ₹182.58 crore in FY26 from ₹183.71 crore a year earlier.

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Royalty paid to its parent company for use of the Sony trademark and othe₹also fell 5.92 per cent to ₹260.26 crore in FY26, from ₹276.66 crore in the preceding financial year.

Total expenses edged up to ₹7,770.15 crore in FY26 from ₹7,704.58 crore in FY25. Sony India is yet to regain its peak revenue levels after its parent exited the mobile phone and laptop businesses. The company's revenue had peaked at over ₹11,000 crore in FY15.

However, revenue stabilised from FY22, with the company returning to a trajectory of positive growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sony India corporate earnings

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 3:55 PM IST