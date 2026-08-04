VC firm Sorin Investments leads ₹30 crore funding round in AI firm Kily

Early-stage venture capital firm Sorin Investments has led a ₹30 crore investment in agentic enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company Kily. The funding round also saw participation from Razorpay and Wyser Capital.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to deepen its product capabilities, strengthen its go-to-market initiatives and accelerate adoption among India’s largest consumer brands.

Founded in 2025, Kily builds autonomous AI agents that enable brands and sellers to manage commerce operations, decisions and outcomes across marketplaces. The platform ingests marketplace signals and integrates them with each brand’s unique context, objectives and operating constraints to make intelligent decisions and execute complex workflows across leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms.

Since its launch, Kily has partnered with leading consumer brands, including ITC, demonstrating how autonomous AI can transform the way enterprises manage digital commerce.

“Brands and online sellers today operate in an increasingly fragmented ecosystem, where growth and profitability depend on making thousands of decisions across marketplaces every day. Kily is built to bring autonomy to commerce management, enabling brands and their partners to execute faster, make better decisions and scale profitably,” said Sankalp Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kily.

Commenting on the investment, Subeer Monga, partner at Sorin Investments, said enterprise software was undergoing a fundamental transition from systems that help people make decisions to systems that execute decisions themselves.

“Brands today compete in environments where marketplaces continuously optimise millions of variables using AI. The Kily team is building an autonomous execution layer that allows brands to compete on an equal footing. Having held leadership positions at storied organisations such as Flipkart, Affle and Amazon, the founders bring to the problem a unique combination of domain expertise and technical capability,” he said.