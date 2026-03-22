South Indian Bank appoints ex-RBI ED Jose Kattoor as part-time chairman

Kerala-based South Indian Bank announced the appointment of Jose Joseph Kattoor as the non-executive part-time chairman (Independent Director) for a term of three years, effective March 23, 2026, following Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

Kattoor will succeed V J Kurian, who retires on March 22 upon completion of his term as non-executive part-time chairman (Independent Director). Kurian has been associated with the bank’s board as an independent director since March 23, 2018, and played a pivotal role in steering the bank’s strategic transformation and offering prudent guidance during periods of both opportunity and challenge.

Kattoor has served as an independent director on the South Indian Bank board since July 18, 2024. In his new role as non-executive part-time chairman, he will work closely with the board and senior management to further strengthen governance standards and help drive the bank’s long-term strategic vision, the bank said in a statement.

Kattoor has over three decades of distinguished experience at RBI. Kattoor served the central bank as Executive Director from 1991 until his retirement in 2023. During his tenure as Executive Director, he led several important departments at the Reserve Bank of India, including Enforcement, Corporate Strategy, Currency Management and Human Resources.

With Kattoor becoming the part-time chairman, the bank has appointed Thomson Thomas as non-executive independent director on the bank’s board for a period of three years, effective March 23.

Separately, the bank’s board approved the elevation of several senior management personnel. The changes will take effect from April 1, 2026. This move signals a calibrated internal succession strategy, entrusting key executives with broader mandates across operations, credit, digital transformation, and corporate banking.

In January, the bank announced that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD&CEO), PR Seshadri, decided against seeking reappointment and will step down at the end of his term in September. Seshadri decided to pursue activities of personal interest after his term is complete.

Among the notable elevations, Anto George T, currently Chief General Manager (CGM) and Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and will continue as Chief Operating Officer.

Senthil Kumar, presently Senior General Manager (SGM) and Head of Credit, has been elevated to CGM and will now serve as Chief Credit Officer. Sony A has been elevated from SGM and Chief Information Officer to CGM, with an expanded portfolio that now includes Strategic Alliances, Digital Business, Marketing, and Customer Experience.

On the corporate banking front, Minu Moonjely has been promoted to CGM and will head the Large and Emerging Corporate and Transaction Banking Group. Similarly, Biji S S has been elevated to CGM and will lead Branch Banking, Liabilities, Micro and Small Enterprises, and Third-Party Products. In the human resources function, Jimmy Mathew moves up from General Manager (GM) to SGM and will continue to head HR while also serving as Company Secretary, reinforcing governance and talent management priorities. Vinod Francis, currently GM and Chief Financial Officer, has been elevated to SGM and will continue as CFO.