Sovereign models for large nations to be strategic asset: HCLTech CEO

What made HCL take this bet?

Based on our interactions, I met the Sarvam team only during the India AI Summit, and the platform that we witnessed was really world-class. The quality was extremely good, and our interactions with both Pratyush (Kumar) and Vivek (Raghavan) gave me a lot of comfort that this will become a truly influential company out of India in AI for India, and potentially for the world. (Pratyush Kumar and Vivek Raghavan are cofounders of Sarvam AI.)

We thought we could play a meaningful role, given our global presence, our own ambitions in AI, and our deep engineering heritage. We also have a lot of software products that can help build a full stack. So, I saw this as a very good opportunity to partner and create a completely new growth vector for us.

What are the opportunities that you see through this investment?

We have spoken of five new growth vectors to really scale up our advanced AI revenue. While AI does create some deflation in our existing revenue stream, there are tremendous opportunities being unleashed by AI, such as AI factories, physical AI, inferencing chips for design validation, and building differentiated IP (intellectual property) to help scale AI.

This opens up a completely new growth vector, which is sovereign AI. In sovereign AI, there are four big themes that we are working on. Two of them are India-specific and two are global. The two India-specific themes are, of course, enterprises in sectors such as banking, insurance, GovTech (government technology), and other large commercial firms. Sarvam fits extremely well here.

The second is the government itself. There is a tremendous opportunity to reimagine a lot of citizen services that would otherwise not have been possible without AI. So, that’s a big opportunity.

Now, on the global side, while everybody is adopting frontier models and putting them into production, but for true enterprise use cases, companies may want to look at small language models (SLMs) or domain-specific models that are very efficient.

The future enterprise AI architecture will be a hybrid architecture, leveraging smaller, client-specific models where you can confidently use your own data because it is either air-gapped or within your control, while also leveraging frontier models for

frontier capabilities.

The fourth dimension is large countries wanting to build sovereign models. Sarvam’s multilingual capability and its experience of building such models in India will be very relevant for many countries.

With 10.46 per cent stake in Sarvam, will you be an active player in terms of the company’s strategy?

We will have a board seat. We will actively contribute to the strategy as part of that board membership. Of course, they have an extremely capable founding team and they are continuing to build a strong organisation. We will bring our global enterprise understanding to Sarvam. We will also leverage some of our deep engineering capabilities and software IPs. For example, we have data products, metadata management capabilities, an active data intelligence platform, and Vector AI DB. These products address a wide range of enterprise AI use cases. I think we will build some of these capabilities together.

There’s a lot of concern around the US government's decision on blocking Anthropic. When such models are getting embedded into enterprise ecosystems, how do actions like these affect enterprises? Such decisions could potentially impact technology adoption cycles. What kind of impact do you see?

Obviously, this is a very powerful technology, and it is evolving very fast. There will be some learnings. I think this particular incident will most likely get resolved quickly. That’s my view. There are learnings from it, but the need for sovereign solutions for large countries is definitely there, irrespective of whether this incident happened or not. This incident appears to be specific to certain sec­u­rity-related aspects, at least based on what we have been told. But irrespective of that, sovereign models for large countries will be a strategic asset because this is such an important technological capability.

One of your peers recently spoke about AI agents within the workforce. You have also spoken about this. How do you see AI agents within HCLTech?