The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has asked Tata Sons for a ₹25,000 crore buyback plan, while rejecting any capital restructuring exercise that was mooted by Noel Tata, Tata Trusts chairman and nominee director on the Tata Sons board, as time is of the essence. The company has reiterated its support for the listing of Tata Sons but has stressed that its fundraise should not be linked to the regulatory process, including the proposed listing of Tata Sons.

In a letter to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, SP Group chairman Shapoor Mistry on Sunday evening clarified the company’s position, saying that it is seeking to monetise only a portion of its Tata Sons shareholding to realise approximately ₹25,000 crore. While a buyback by Tata Sons is its preferred mechanism, he is also open to a direct sale to one or more purchasers acceptable to the board as an alternative, Shapoor Mistry told Chandrasekaran.

The communication from the second-largest shareholder of Tata Sons came hours before the much-anticipated Tata Sons board meeting scheduled to begin at 10.30 am on November 30. The two largest shareholders of Tata Sons — Tata Trusts with a 66 per cent stake and SP Group with an 18 per cent stake — hold divergent views on the listing of the holding company. Tata Trusts is opposed to the listing of Tata Sons. Noel Tata is related to the SP Group through his marriage — his wife, Aloo Mistry (Tata), is Shapoor Mistry’s sister.

“The proceeds are intended to reduce debt secured against these shares. This is a straightforward commercial transaction, not a corporate restructuring exercise,” a company statement said after the letter.

“At the outset, we are pleased to note the progress on our request to monetize a portion of our shareholding for Rs 25,000 crore through a divestment of part of our shares. We appreciate the constructive approach of all stakeholders involved. We understand that the board of Tata Sons is to consider the matter at its meeting on 30th November, 2026,” Mistry wrote. He also appreciated that the September 30 press statement of Tata Trusts clarified that SP Group’s fundraise should not be linked to the regulatory process of listing.

However, referring to the selective capital reduction proposed by Noel Tata, the company said it is not an acceptable option, mainly because it is a lengthy process involving the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “It was not the structure envisaged in SP Group’s original commercial proposal. A capital reduction introduces additional shareholder approvals, tribunal proceedings, procedural dependencies and considerable uncertainty. SP Group is seeking an expeditious share transaction, not a prolonged restructuring process.”

While stating that Tata Sons’ RBI-mandated regulatory and listing obligations must be honoured independently and without delay, the SP Group has said that its monetisation proposal must remain entirely independent of Tata Sons’ regulatory obligations.