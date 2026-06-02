SP Group to complete dual tranche debt sale by mid-June, says report

India's Goswami Infratech, a Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group unit, is set to complete its large fundraising plan by mid-June, ahead of a month-end ​deadline to refinance nearly $2.5 billion in debt, two sources familiar with ​the matter said on Monday.

The real estate and civil engineering company has been trying to ‌raise funds to refinance existing debt at a time when its parent group has been struggling with high debt, unable to monetise its large stake in the unlisted Tata Sons, the Tata Group's holding company.

Goswami Infratech has now secured commitments from at least five foreign and domestic investors to subscribe to a planned rupee-bond issue, the sources added. Reuters reported last month, citing sources, that the group had fully secured commitments from investors for its dollar tranche.

The firm had been forced to seek a two-month extension on repayment of high-yield debt from its original April 30 maturity, as rising rupee hedging costs delayed its refinancing plans.

In early May, CareEdge Ratings downgraded Goswami ‌Infratech's bonds to B+ from BB-, citing delays in group-level fundraising.

BOND SPLIT

The company, which has split its fundraising between dollar and rupee bond issues, will raise around 143 billion rupees ($1.51 billion) through a three-year zero-coupon rupee bond issue, arranged by Deutsche Bank.

The firm is most likely to pay a yield of 18.95%, with investors mostly consisting of existing ones rolling over their investments, one of the sources said. The sources requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Some of the ​major investors in the rupee bonds include Cerberus Capital Management, Farallon Capital Management, Ares Management Corp, Davidson Kempner and ‌EAAA India Alternatives.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment, while Deutsche Bank declined to comment. None of the funds barring DK, which sought more time for ​a response, ‌responded to Reuters' emails seeking comment.

The dollar tranche will be launched on Friday, followed by the rupee tranche ‌in the upcoming week, the sources said.

Reuters had reported that Goswami Infratech's dollar bonds would mature in three years, with a quantum of $950 million and put/call option at the end of the ‌first ​year.

The initial yield ​is expected at 14.00%-14.50%, with bankers confident of closing the deal within this range.

Reuters had earlier reported that BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, PIMCO, another large global asset manager, ‌and Europe-based LGT Bank ​had shown interest in investing in dollar bonds.

($1 = 94.9962 Indian rupees)