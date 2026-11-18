Bengaluru-based Space tech firm Digantara is looking to raise between $150-200 million in its next funding round as it expands in the US and deepens its collaboration with the Indian government for various defence projects.

The time horizon is not firmed up yet but the company is in early stages of conversation and will be looking to close it in the next 18 months. If successful, it will be more than triple the $50 million it raised last year in a Series-B round, which saw participation from 360 One Asset, SBI Investments Co Japan, and investor Ronnie Screwvala.

“We are becoming a non-linear space defence company, finding adjacencies to everything that we've done and also have found product market fit to a lot of our product lines, including Mosaic, our ground-based sensors. All of this are operational at this point in time. So, we would need significant amount of funding to scale up operations not just in India but also in different markets,” Anirudh Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, said in an interaction with Business Standard.

The company has an order book of about $25 million, out of which 70 per cent has already been recognised. The target is to recognise the remainder amount by the end of this financial year. Almost 90 per cent of this is from government and military defence contracts.

On expansion plans in the US, Sharma says the company is working on a missile defence programme, which includes building a satellite that would carry the missile detection payloads that will be launched from the US shores.

“At this point in time, our US government programmes are on an average order value of $1-2 million. But I think going forward, the US will be a step-by-step process. Once you clear contracts worth $100,000-500,000, you move to the $2 million category and build a trust. Once you deliver on that, you get qualified for the $25-30 million contracts,” explained Sharma.

That is why Digantara wants to invest significantly in the US in terms of manpower and technology capabilities to be part of the larger programmes. Currently, US contributes about 10 per cent to the topline, while the rest is managed by India and Singapore.

The challenge, according to him, lies in building localised intellectual property (IP) and research and development (R&D) for which the company will need a substantially bigger US team that is capable of doing the R&D for all the government projects.

“In the US, we would need at least 50 people to be able to get that $25 million contract. Otherwise, with a team of 10 or even 20, it's very difficult to bid for those.”

Big-ticket funding for space tech companies still come with its own challenges as investors assess long term revenue potential and still remain coy of moonshot ideas, unlike in the US where such ideas can make investors hand out cheques worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Skyroot Aerospace is the only unicorn in the sector that is in talks to raise about $300 million in two tranches from Indian family offices and global investors.

In comparison, early and seed stage funding has become easy and the size of it has gone up in the last few years. “When it comes to doing larger cheques, it is not very easy at this point of time. But it is also not as difficult as it used to be. Investors have visibility to the right revenue metrics. It's also not easy where you have a moonshot idea and you can go out and raise $100 million.”