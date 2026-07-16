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Home / Companies / News / StanChart values partnership, expects tie-up to continue: ICICI Pru Life

StanChart values partnership, expects tie-up to continue: ICICI Pru Life

The insurer says its decade-long bancassurance partnership with Standard Chartered remains strong despite speculation following Prudential Plc's Bharti AXA Life acquisition

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday said Standard Chartered Bank values its bancassurance partnership with the insurer and the two organisations are looking to strengthen the relationship.
 
The comments come after Prudential Plc announced its acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Bharti AXA Life Insurance, triggering speculation that Standard Chartered, which has a long-standing bancassurance tie-up with ICICI Prudential Life, could eventually shift its partnership.
 
Addressing analysts after the company's first-quarter earnings, Dhiren Salian, chief financial officer of ICICI Prudential Life, said Standard Chartered has been associated with the insurer for the past decade.
 
"Standard Chartered has been a partner with us for the last 10 years and in this decade we have built a deeply integrated relationship that spans products, technology, processes and customer service," Salian said.
 
 
He added that Prudential Plc and Standard Chartered also have partnerships across Asia and Africa.

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Salian said the insurer continues to invest across all its distribution partners through seamless onboarding, digital capabilities, customer service and product propositions.
 
"That has helped us build this highly diversified base of distribution with over 52 banks and 1,500 partnerships across the partnership distribution space. The largest single channel for us is ICICI Bank. Outside of that, most channels contribute 5 per cent or less to our business. So, in that sense, we are very diversified and resilient from a distribution footprint perspective. In terms of what Standard Chartered would do, I think they value the distribution partnership that they have with us and we continue to look at building it going forward," he said.
 
The insurer has also been reducing its reliance on the bancassurance channel. In the April-June quarter of FY27, the share of bancassurance in total annualised premium equivalent (APE) declined to 27 per cent from 30 per cent a year earlier, while the contribution of partnership distribution increased to 15 per cent from 13 per cent and group distribution rose to 23 per cent from 19 per cent.

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Topics : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Standard Chartered Insurance

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

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