State-owned fertiliser firm RCF plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr via FPO
The decision is subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company, the Department of Fertilisers, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management
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State-owned fertiliser firm RCF on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through follow-on public offer (FPO).
In a regulatory filing, the company said the Board has approved the raising of funds by way of a "Further Public Offering through a fresh issue of equity shares by the company aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore".
The decision is subject to the receipt of the approval of the shareholders of the company, the Department of Fertilisers, and the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd is one of the leading fertiliser companies in the country.
It has two operating units, one in Trombay, Mumbai, and the other in Thal, Raigad district.
RCF manufactures urea, complex fertilisers, bio-fertilisers, micro-nutrients, 100 per cent water-soluble fertilisers, soil conditioners and a wide range of industrial chemicals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 11:08 PM IST