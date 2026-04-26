Statsguru: Tim Cook reshaped Jobs legacy; now it's over to Ternus
As Tim Cook steps down after 15 years, John Ternus inherits a more mature Apple shaped by services growth, rising R&D focus, and India's expanding iPhone market
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
premium
Listen to This Article
After leading Apple Inc for 15 years since 2011, Tim Cook is stepping down in September. Taking over from Steve Jobs, Cook inherited a company driven by breakthrough products and rapid expansion. Over time, however, the financial profile of Apple has shifted in ways that reflect scale, maturity, and changing growth drivers. This legacy will now pass to John Ternus.
Topics : Tim Cook Apple Inc StatsGuru steve jobs Apple iPhones