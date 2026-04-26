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Statsguru: Tim Cook reshaped Jobs legacy; now it's over to Ternus

As Tim Cook steps down after 15 years, John Ternus inherits a more mature Apple shaped by services growth, rising R&D focus, and India's expanding iPhone market

(L-R) Steve Jobs and Tim Cook
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(L-R) Steve Jobs and Tim Cook

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

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After leading Apple Inc for 15 years since 2011, Tim Cook is stepping down in September. Taking over from Steve Jobs, Cook inherited a company driven by breakthrough products and rapid expansion. Over time, however, the financial profile of Apple has shifted in ways that reflect scale, maturity, and changing growth drivers. This legacy will now pass to John Ternus.
 
Apple’s revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth, once defined by sharp spikes and occasional contractions, has become more even, with fewer extreme highs and lows in recent years. (Chart 1) 
 
The share of research & development (R&D) in revenue declined steadily during the peak iPhone-led growth years. In recent years, however, this trend has reversed, with the R&D share climbing again. (Chart 2) 
 
This shift is mirrored in Apple’s revenue mix, where its reliance on the iPhone has eased, while the share of services has steadily increased. (Chart 3) 
 
Besides these changes, India has emerged as a late but fast-growing market for Apple’s most revenue-generating product, the iPhone. (Chart 4) 
 
Innovation, too, appears more incremental, with newer launches building on existing ecosystems rather than creating entirely new categories. (Chart 5) 
 
Topics : Tim Cook Apple Inc StatsGuru steve jobs Apple iPhones