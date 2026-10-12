Stellantis, Tata Motors PV join hands for vehicle tech, product development

Stellantis India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) and its subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) on Monday announced the signing of a definitive agreement that further expands the scope of their long-standing partnership into advanced technology and product collaboration.

It builds on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in February 2026 and marks an important expansion of the companies' long-standing strategic partnership. Under the agreement, TMPV will provide Stellantis with access to its advanced product technology and vehicle architecture, which Stellantis will build upon through its product development and engineering capabilities in India to address the requirements of more than 50 global markets, adapting to diverse customer, regulatory and operating requirements.

"Our partnership with Stellantis has grown steadily over more than two decades, built on mutual trust and complementary strengths. This Agreement marks an important next step, extending our relationship into advanced vehicle technology and architecture, reflecting the strength and competitiveness of TMPV’s capabilities in these areas," said Shailesh Chandra, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

"We are delighted that Stellantis will leverage them to develop products for global markets. Together, we have an exciting opportunity to combine our respective strengths to create compelling vehicles engineered and made in India for customers in India and around the world," he added.

Vehicles developed under the agreement will be manufactured in India at Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd (FIAPL), the 50:50 joint venture between TMPV and Stellantis. This definitive agreement follows the MoU signed in February 2026 to explore collaboration across manufacturing, engineering and supply chains in India and overseas. It turns that intent into a specific product technology and architecture collaboration.

Utilising India’s competitive engineering strengths and manufacturing scale, the collaboration aims to accelerate export ambitions and further anchor India as a key node in the global production network.

"Partnerships are central to how Stellantis creates value across Asia-Pacific. By combining Tata Motors' strong capabilities in India with Stellantis' global product development and market reach, this Agreement will help us develop competitive vehicles in India and expand our export potential across international markets. It also reinforces India's growing role as a strategic manufacturing and development hub for Stellantis," said Tianshu Xin, chief operating officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region.

Stellantis brings a portfolio of 14 iconic automotive brands, a strong presence across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, and significant global product, engineering and market expertise. Combined with Tata Motors' technology capabilities, this creates a strong foundation to develop and manufacture vehicles in India for markets worldwide.