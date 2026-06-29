Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secures $560 mn solar project in Egypt

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) announced on Monday that it has secured a solar power project valued at around $560 million in Egypt's Minya Governorate.

On completion, the 1,000 MW solar project, integrated with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), will become one of the country's largest utility-scale renewable energy developments.

The renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company has won the order in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction, a contractor in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The joint venture will be responsible for the installation of photovoltaic generation facilities, BESS infrastructure, grid interconnection works, transmission facilities, and all associated balance-of-plant and supporting systems required for project delivery, the company said in a statement.