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Home / Companies / News / Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secures $560 mn solar project in Egypt

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secures $560 mn solar project in Egypt

The company, in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction, will develop a 1,000 MW solar project with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system in Egypt

renewable energy

In April this year, the company secured a ₹3,550 crore turnkey EPC package from Coal India for an 875 MW grid-connected solar PV project in Bikaner, Rajasthan

Nandini Keshari
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

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Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) announced on Monday that it has secured a solar power project valued at around $560 million in Egypt's Minya Governorate.
 
On completion, the 1,000 MW solar project, integrated with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), will become one of the country's largest utility-scale renewable energy developments.
 
The renewable engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company has won the order in a joint venture with Hassan Allam Construction, a contractor in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
 
The joint venture will be responsible for the installation of photovoltaic generation facilities, BESS infrastructure, grid interconnection works, transmission facilities, and all associated balance-of-plant and supporting systems required for project delivery, the company said in a statement.
 
 
"Our company remains committed to delivering the project within the stipulated timeline while upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and operational excellence," said Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

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"This third GW-scale order received in nine months reflects the increasing size of PV projects and customers' confidence," he added.
 
In April this year, the company secured a ₹3,550 crore turnkey EPC package from Coal India for an 875 MW grid-connected solar PV project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.
   

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Topics : Sterling and Wilson renewable energy solar projects

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

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