Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy secures orders worth ₹985 crore

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) on Tuesday announced securing significant new orders totalling over ₹985 crore. These include a domestic order of 534.3 MWp in Rajasthan from a new customer and an international order in South Africa for two Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with a capacity of 616 MWh.

In a press release dated September 22, the renewable energy major said the Rajasthan order is from a new customer and involves a Balance of System (BOS) package. The Rajasthan project’s capacity is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 0.80 million upon commissioning, thereby contributing to a more sustainable future.

The South African order, on the other hand, is from a repeat customer that has experienced SWREL’s expertise and dedication, giving it the confidence to award the execution of this marquee project to the company. The South Africa order is for a BESS turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) wrap project.

Speaking on the order wins, Chandra Kishore Thakur, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said, “We are delighted to have received two prestigious orders each in Rajasthan and South Africa. Together, these orders reinforce the momentum in our business and the confidence customers place in our capabilities. They also demonstrate the strength of our customer relationships, built on consistent project execution, domain expertise and the skilled manpower we have developed over the years.”