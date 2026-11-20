Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is looking to expand its blood-based cancer screening test, CancerSpot, into overseas markets, with the US, Southeast Asia and the Middle East among the regions it is targeting.

The company is pursuing US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the test and expects the regulatory process to reach a key milestone around February-March next year. The US would be its next export market once approval comes through, a company representative said.

“In most regions of the world, one doesn't (require regulatory approval to operate). Our aspiration is global. There is good opportunity in Southeast Asia, in the Middle East and in other parts of the world, which we will be aggressively pursuing,” Dr Ramesh Hariharan, chief executive officer of Strand Life Sciences, said.

Regulatory requirements vary across markets, and the company will pursue approvals wherever they are required. Hariharan said such clearances also help build confidence among clinicians and other stakeholders.

CancerSpot uses genome sequencing, DNA methylation analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patterns in DNA fragments circulating in the blood that may be associated with cancer. The test has demonstrated the ability to screen for 14 types of cancer.

The company is also looking to make the test more affordable in India. It is currently priced at up to ₹25,000 for patients, with Strand targeting a price of less than ₹10,000 over the next few years.

The longer-term ambition is to bring the cost down further and make the test part of routine preventive health checks. However, the company has not specified a timeline for reaching that price point.

Reducing costs will depend on improvements in sequencing technology, procurement and laboratory processes, as well as higher volumes. Strand said its sequencing equipment is shared with its wider genomics testing operations, while sample collection, assay development and research account for a significant part of the costs.

The company is also working to build awareness among doctors and patients as it looks to scale up the service. It is in discussions with hospitals and academic institutions on collaborations, including larger clinical studies. Hospitals are important to the process because a positive screening result needs follow-up investigations and clinical care.

CancerSpot is a screening test and does not provide a definitive cancer diagnosis. A positive result needs to be followed by targeted imaging or endoscopy and, where indicated, a biopsy to confirm the presence of cancer.

The company’s four-year study, conducted across 43 hospitals in India and involving around 1,400 participants, included about 950 people with cancer and 450 healthy individuals. In an independent set of participants, the test recorded a false-positive rate of 1.4 per cent. The study reported that it detected 72 per cent of cancers, including around 65-70 per cent at early stages.

Strand said the test is intended to complement, rather than replace, established screening methods such as mammography and colonoscopy. It covers several cancer types for which routine screening options are limited or unavailable.