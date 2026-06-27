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Home / Companies / News / Strides sells majority stake in Pivot Path to Ascent Capital-led consortium

Strides sells majority stake in Pivot Path to Ascent Capital-led consortium

Following the completion of the transaction, Pivot Path will be reclassified from a wholly owned subsidiary to an associate company of Strides

Strides Pharma

Source: Strides Pharma Facebook

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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Strides Pharma Science has agreed to sell a majority stake in its technology services subsidiary, Pivot Path, to a consortium led by private equity firm Ascent Capital, in a transaction that values the business at ₹230 crore on a post-money basis.

The transaction will allow the Bengaluru-based drugmaker to realise about ₹1 billion while retaining an approximately 20 per cent stake in the company. As part of the deal, Pivot Path will also receive a ₹50 crore primary capital infusion to fund expansion and investments in technology, including AI-led platforms.

Following the completion of the transaction, Pivot Path will be reclassified from a wholly owned subsidiary to an associate company of Strides.

 

Originally incubated within Arco Lab, Strides' global capability centre, Pivot Path was separated into an independent entity under a Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in May 2026. The company provides consulting, regulatory compliance, digital transformation and technology-enabled services to pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.

For FY26, the carved-out business reported revenue of ₹144.7 crore and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹16.9 crore, including revenue generated from services provided to Strides.

Strides said the investment is intended to support Pivot Path's next phase of growth while enabling the parent company to unlock value from the business and continue participating in its future growth. The valuation was based on an independent assessment carried out by a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered merchant banker.

Ascent Capital said it expects Pivot Path to expand its presence in the global life sciences sector by combining its domain expertise with AI-driven and technology-enabled solutions.

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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