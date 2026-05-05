Strong EV demand, diversified portfolio to sustain growth for Sona BLW

Given the better-than-expected topline performance and a strong order book, some brokerages have raised their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates. At the current price of ₹576, the stock, which has gained 15.5 per cent over the past month, is trading at 45–50 times its FY27 earnings.

While the 47 per cent Y-o-Y growth was driven by the integration of the railways business and strong growth in traction and suspension motors, the sequential growth of 5.3 per cent was led by a strong pick-up in electric vehicle revenue. The company reported its best-ever quarter for the electric vehicle business, with segment revenues growing at 22 per cent Y-o-Y and the share of the segment’s revenue hitting the highest level of 39 per cent.

The company pointed out that the rising EV penetration globally is a key tailwind, and order wins from the EU, for both EV and hybrid segments, prove the diverse capability of Sona and highlight market share gains in the region. Diversification has seen a meaningful increase in FY26 vs FY25 across product, geography and segments.

Considering better-than-expected revenue growth in Q4, Motilal Oswal Research raised its earnings estimates by 1 per cent for FY27 and 6 per cent for FY28. However, analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of the brokerage believe that the global auto demand slowdown and a slower-than-expected EV transition in key markets remain key concerns. Thus, while the company enjoys a healthy order backlog, it may see execution challenges given the expected slower EV transition, they add. At the current one-year forward valuations, the stock factors in most positives, and the brokerage is neutral on the stock with a target price of ₹546.

ICICI Securities has downgraded the stock to an add rating from buy earlier, given the sharp rally in the stock. It has, however, built in a robust 20–23 per cent revenue and earnings growth over FY26–28, given a healthy order book ( ₹23,700 crore; 70 per cent from electric vehicles), consistent expansion in product portfolio, and gradual diversification of the customer/geographic mix.

While the company’s operating profit saw a jump of 44 per cent Y-o-Y, margins at the operating level were down 270 basis points to 24.4 per cent. Adjusted for the full-year production-linked incentive (PLI) accrual impact (190 basis points in Q4 last year), margins declined 80 basis points Y-o-Y. This was due to a 40-basis-point impact each from an unfavourable mix and commodity inflation.

The company has guided for margins to remain in the range of 23–25 per cent as compared to 24–26 per cent earlier, given an unfavourable product mix driven by higher growth in the traction motor segment. The company has a pass-through arrangement for changes in commodity prices with the majority of its customers.